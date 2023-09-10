Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2023-24 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 4-9)
Marcus Johnson, McKinney Boyd football
Making his first career varsity start at quarterback, Johnson delivered in a big way to lead the Broncos to their first win of the season. In a 34-28 overtime win over Plano West, Johnson completed 14-of-18 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns and added 101 rushing yards and three more scores.
Ayden Ames, Prosper volleyball
The Lady Eagles went 2-0 on the week with sweeps of Coppell and Denton Guyer and Ames contributed all over the court in just six sets of action. The Nebraska commit accounted for 25 kills, nine blocks and 30 digs on the week.
Riley Griffin, Lake Dallas football
The defense for the Lake Dallas defense has been dominant this season and the Falcons were firing all cylinders on Friday. Although the game was called at halftime, the Falcons received 11 tackles, one interception, two passes defended and one forced fumble from Griffin in a 38-0.win. The 3-0 Falcons have allowed just 10 points over their first three games.
Thomas Adams, Little Elm football
Although it didn't count as a win, Little Elm put together its best performance of the season Friday at Prestonwood. In just one half against the defending TAPPS Division I state runners-up, Adams completed 10-of-12 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
Donovan Woolen, Frisco Wakeland football
The Wolverines earned a 56-21 win over Heritage in their 6-5A Division I opener and Woolen played a key role on both sides of the ball. Woolen hauled in eight receptions for 105 yards and three touchdowns at receiver and on defense, he had four tackles, including one for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.
Brenden Gaines, West Mesquite football
The Wranglers improved to 2-1 on the season with a 45-6 rout of Saginaw Chisholm Trail on Thursday. Gaines helped lead the defensive effort, recording four tackles, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and had an interception return for a touchdown.
