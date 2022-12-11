Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Dec. 5-10)
Jordan Mizell, Plano East boys basketball
The state-ranked Panthers enjoyed a perfect week on the hardwood, going 5-0 and winning the annual C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club tournament. Mizell was the catalyst for East's big week, scoring a career-high 25 points in the team's first-round win over Madison and going on to earn tournament MVP honors. Mizell averaged 15.2 points per game of the week.
Jaylen Lawal, Plano West boys basketball
Last year's 6-6A co-newcomer of the year, Lawal had quite the two-day stretch for the Wolves. He tallied 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals on Friday to help West edge Prosper 54-52 and fueled an 80-52 rout of Amarillo Tascosa the following afternoon on Saturday with a school-record 47 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Jules LaMendola, Coppell girls basketball
The Coppell girls continued their record start with an 82-45 victory against Plano West on Wednesday to improve to 19-0. LaMendola had her fingerprints all over the victory, pouring in 33 points and 18 rebounds.
Madison Cox, Flower Mound girls basketball
After missing the playoffs last season, the Flower Mound girls basketball team is ready to make amends. The Lady Jaguars are off to a good start, defeating Plano and Plano East to begin 6-6A play. Cox averaged 19 points in those two victories, adding 12 rebounds in Saturday's 56-40 win against the Lady Panthers.
Micah Russell, Sunnyvale girls basketball
The state-ranked Lady Raiders are off to another strong start to the season and Russell has played a big role. Sunnyvale picked up wins over Class 6A program Mesquite Horn on Tuesday and followed that up with a rout of Greenville, and Russell averaged 18.5 points per game between the two victories.
Madison Spain, North Mesquite girls basketball
Spain had the hot hand in a big way during the Lady Stallions' 62-54 win over Grand Prairie on Friday, scoring a whopping 39 points to lead North to the non-district victory.
