Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played May 8-13)
Lauren Lewis, Prosper track and field
Lewis exited Saturday's Class 6A state meet with two gold medals and a new state meet record. The state record-holder in the 400-meter dash, Lewis set a new personal-best time in the race on Saturday by running a 51.45. In addition to taking down a meet record in the 400, Lewis doubled up on her medal count not long after by winning the 200 with a time of 23.43.
Sasha Harber, McKinney North track and field
Harber closed out her decorated high school career in record-breaking fashion during Friday's 5A state meet. She won her third consecutive state championship in the pole vault and set a 5A state meet record in the process, clearing a personal-best 13-9.25. Harber later added a bronze medal in the 100 hurdles, clocking a 14.13.
Abigail Counts, Flower Mound track and field
It was a historic weekend for Counts at the state meet. Counts broke three UIL state records in Austin, winning state titles in the seated shot put (19-10.75), wheelchair 100 dash (18.68) and wheelchair 400 (1:05.34).
Skyler Schuller, Coppell track and field
After finishing as the 6A state runner-up in the pole vault in each of the previous two seasons, Schuller concluded her high school career as a state champion. Schuller won with a 13-6 during Saturday's 6A state meet. She missed her first attempt of the day but made her next four to capture gold.
Laila Hackett, Frisco Lebanon Trail track and field
Hackett made her way to the podium in two events at Friday's 5A state meet. She was first across the finish line in the 100 dash, winning with a time of 11.51, and later added a bronze medal in the 200 with a 23.96.
Hannah Pfiffner, Frisco Wakeland track and field
Pfiffner once again successfully defended her state championship in the high jump. After winning state titles in the event during her sophomore and junior seasons, Pfiffner was back atop the podium on Friday after clearing 5-10 at the 5A state meet.
