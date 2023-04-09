Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Lexi Tuite, Celina girls soccer
The Lady Bobcats are headed back to Georgetown to defend their Class 4A state championship thanks to a commanding run through the Region II-4A playoffs. Tuite, the team's leading scorer, was dominant in her team's two wins at the regional tournament, totaling four goals in victories over Jacksonville and Anna.
Caydance Gaddis, McKinney softball
The Lionettes enjoyed a 2-0 week and that included a couple monster outings from Gaddis. In wins over McKinney Boyd and Denton Braswell, Gaddis allowed only one run and five hits over 14 innings pitched along with 29 total strikeouts. She added three doubles and three RBIs at the plate.
Bartek Zabek, Frisco Lone Star boys soccer
After J.T. Shepperd tied the match with a goal in the final minutes, Zabek completed the comeback, taking a great feed from Tucker Eason and then sending a shot between a pair of defenders and past the keeper as the Rangers posted a 2-1 overtime win over McKinney North in the Class 5A Region II championship game as they advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Taylor Vance, Frisco girls soccer
The Raccoons and Reedy went back and forth in a thrilling Class 5A Region II championship on Saturday, which ended up being decided in a shootout. Frisco was 5-of-5 on their penalty kick attempts, with Vance clinching the victory that sent the Raccoons to their first state tournament since 2004.
Kaelani Rogers, Creekview softball
Rogers hit two home runs and drove in four runs as the Lady Mustangs went 2-0 last week with a 15-0 win over R.L. Turner and an 8-5 come-from-behind victory against The Colony. With the two wins, Creekview improved to 5-5 in District 9-5A and is one game behind The Colony and Frisco Reedy for third place.
Madi Patterson, Marcus girls soccer
Marcus is back in the Class 6A state tournament after defeating defending Class 6A state champion Southlake Carroll, 1-0, in Saturday's Region I-6A Tournament final. Patterson applied offensive pressure that led to an own goal, and in Friday's semifinal, scored in the 94th minute to lead the Lady Marauders to a 1-0 victory against Byron Nelson.
