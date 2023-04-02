Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
(For games played March 27-April 1)
Lauren Omholt, McKinney Boyd girls soccer
The Lady Broncos knocked off two state-ranked opponents over the past week to qualify for the regional semifinals. Omholt either scored or assisted on all four goals from Boyd in wins over Highland Park and Prosper -- in the former, she notched two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win, and Omholt accounted for the lone goal in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Lady Eagles.
Jackson Rooker, Celina baseball
Rooker ran his way into Bobcat record books, breaking the team's single-season record for stolen bases (26, set in 2002). He did so by stealing a whopping 10 bases over three games played the week. Totaling 29 stolen bases on the year, Rooker totaled 11 plate appearances, going 4-of-6 with six RBIs, five runs scored and five walks drawn. He also earned a win on the mound on Friday against Aubrey.
Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite softball
The Stallions continued their run atop the 12-5A standings with a 26-1 win over Spruce. Briones was once again a force at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and six runs batted in to lead the offense.
Jensin Hall, Frisco Heritage softball
The Coyotes remained perfect in 10-5A play with a pair of run-rule victories.
Hall was essentially unhittable on the mound, pitching nine perfect innings, striking out 24 of 27 batters faced without a walk, while also going 4-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs at the plate.
Emma Fioretti, Marcus girls soccer
The Marcus sophomore had a goal and assist to lift the Lady Marauders to a 2-1 victory against Allen, clinching a third straight berth in the regional tournament. Marcus cruised to a 12-2 win over Richardson in the area round.
Aniyah Bigam, Newman Smith track and field
The reigning 5A state champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Bigam ran the nation’s second-fastest wind-legal time to win the Division II girls 100 in 11.35 at the Texas Relays. Bigam's time was just short of the Dallas-area record of 11.28, set by Carter alum Sha’Carri Richardson in 2017.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.