Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
(For games played Jan. 30-Feb. 4)
Aaliyah Brown, The Colony girls basketball
Brown averaged 15.5 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 2-0 record last week and help The Colony to clinch at least a share of the District 9-5A title. The Colony senior forward had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-47 victory over Frisco Lone Star on Friday.
Madison Cox, Flower Mound girls basketball
Cox broke the school record for most assists in a single season with her 194th assist on Saturday as the Lady Jaguars defeated Marcus, 63-46, in the Mound Showdown. She had 11 points in Flower Mound's 60-58 win over District 6-6A champion Hebron on Friday to clinch the first playoff berth for the Lady Jaguars since 2020.
Bradin Hejny, Mesquite Poteet boys basketball
The Pirates gave their playoff hopes a huge boost with back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday. Henry scored a team-high 18 points in a 48-37 win over Seagoville on Friday, and followed that up with a 11-point effort in a 59-25 victory against Conrad on Saturday.
Aiden Leckband, Frisco Independence boys basketball
The Knights entered Friday in the middle of a four-team pack of contenders for the final playoff berths and left Saturday in control of their own destiny after back-to-back wins. Leckband scored 14 points in a 55-40 win over Emerson on Friday and then led the team with 12 in a 48-35 victory over Centennial on Saturday.
Justin Buenaventura, Plano boys basketball
Buenaventura came through in the clutch once again for the Wildcats on Saturday, draining a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift Plano to a 52-50 victory over Plano East in a battle for sole possession of first place in District 6-6A. It was Buenaventura's second game-winning basket in 30 days, previously doing the honors in a 60-59 overtime win over those same Panthers in January.
Lexi Tuite, Celina girls soccer
The Lady Bobcats opened district play on a resounding note on Saturday with a 14-0 shutout of Gainesville. Celina's leading scorer, Tuite was scored or assisted on nearly half of those goals, finishing the contest with five goals and an assist to improve the defending Class 4A state champions to 12-0 on the year.
