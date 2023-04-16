Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played April 10-15)
Lexi Tuite, Celina girls soccer
Tuite closed out her decorated high school career in historic fashion, helping lead the Lady Bobcats to a second straight Class 4A state championship and doing so with a record-breaking performance in Celina's title win. Tuite scored a UIL state tournament-record five goals in an 8-1 blowout of Stephenville in the 4A final.
Josh Viars, Prosper Rock Hill baseball
Just a freshman, Viars has been a breakout star for the Blue Hawks this season, and that continued last week during a 3-0 run for the program. Across those victories, Viars went 5-of-9 from the plate with three singles, a double and a grand slam to go with five runs, six RBIs and a stolen base.
Bella Campos, Marcus girls soccer
The final weekend of Campos' high school career is one that she won't soon forget. Campos scored two goals to lift the Lady Marauders to a 2-0 victory against Fort Bend Ridge Point on Saturday afternoon in Georgetown, clinching the second state title in program history for Marcus and its first since 2005. Campos, who was named MVP of the Class 6A state tournament title game, scored four goals in the tournament, the first two in a 4-0 win over Round Rock Westwood in the semifinals.
Jacob Gholston, Flower Mound baseball
Gholston has been nearly untouchable when he has taken the mound. The Oklahoma commit continued his mastery of District 6-6A opponents in Friday's 3-0 win for Flower Mound over Coppell, tossing a one-hit complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts. Gholston hasn't allowed a run since March 17, recording 34 strikeouts against just six hits over that span of play, and hasn't given up an earned run in district play.
Bartek Zabek, Frisco Lone Star boys soccer
The Rangers brought home the Class 5A state championship and Zabek played a starring role.
After providing a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Waco Connally in the semifinals, Zabek saved his best for last, as he tallied a pair of goals in the finals, a 4-1 victory against El Paso Bel Air, as he was named state tournament most valuable player.
Celeste Avila, West Mesquite softball
The Wranglers have already made history, having secured the program's first playoff berth since 2001, and they are on the cusp of more.
In a clash of the top teams in 12-5A, Avila struck out 10 and allowed only one earned run in a complete-game effort as West Mesquite posted a 2-1 win over North Mesquite to forge a tie for first place atop the district standings.
