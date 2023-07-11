The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Little Elm and The Colony have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Dakari Spear, The Colony boys basketball
The last name Spear has become synonymous with The Colony basketball.
Kahliel and Jewel Spear left quite the mark of the Cougar basketball program before they graduated from The Colony.
This season, their younger brother, Dakari, made quite the splash in his first season playing high school basketball. Whether it was a highlight-reel dunk, 3-pointer, blocked shot, steal or rebound, Dakari’s all-around play showed that he will be a force to be reckoned with over the next three years.
Named the District 9-5A newcomer of the year, Dakari averaged 15 points per game and shot 40% on 3-pointers to go along with four rebounds per contest.
During The Colony’s Dec. 20 road game at Creekview, Dakari made several one-handed dunks and went on to finish with a game-high 32 points in an 81-67 victory for the Cougars.
Jewel engineered one of the greatest runs in the history of the Lady Cougars' girls basketball team, leading The Colony to at least the third round of the postseason all four years on varsity and a 98-35 record. She was named the most valuable player of District 8-5A as a junior after she averaged 24 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to go along with 116 3-pointers. Spear set the Dallas-Fort Worth area record for 3-point field goals in a season as a junior.
Kahliel, meanwhile, helped The Colony to an overall record of 24-10 as a senior in 2017-18. He averaged 15.3 points and 7.6 per game as a senior. Kahliel earned a spot on the all-district first team for his efforts on the court. He is currently a graduate student at Robert Morris, where he plays for the Colonial men’s basketball team.
Best Game
Little Elm vs. Hebron girls basketball, Feb. 20
In what was a highly anticipated game between 5-6A champion Little Elm and 6-6A champion Hebron, it was 3-point shooting that propelled the Lady Lobos to a 65-52 victory in the Region I-6A quarterfinals at Lake Dallas High School on Feb. 20.
Hebron (30-5) came into the contest having won its first two postseason games by a combined 78 points, but Little Elm proved to be a different beast.
Little Elm junior guard Shiloh Kimpson hit all of the right notes for the Lady Lobos (30-5) in the early going, scoring nine of her 11 points in the first quarter for a 16-10 Little Elm lead.
However, one advantage that Hebron had was the agile feet of senior 6-foot-3 forward Jordan Thomas. Thomas used her height to spin past Little Elm defenders and also grab several crucial rebounds. She scored the 1,000th point of her career in the second quarter and had 16 points by halftime.
Hebron senior guard Paris Bradley complemented Thomas’ play with some tough play near the basket. She made a free throw to rally the Lady Hawks into a 28-20 lead, and then with 6:40 remaining in the ballgame, sank two more shots from the foul line to give Hebron a 42-36 lead. She had 19 points.
But in crunch time, Little Elm alum Amarachi Kimpson and junior Raniyah Hunt couldn’t be stopped from behind the arc. Hunt sank four of the Lady Lobos’ six 3-pointers during the fourth quarter, and Kimpson made two 3’s in a span of 20 seconds, including one from six feet from behind the 3-point line, to give Little Elm a 50-44 lead.
With the win, Little Elm advanced to the regional tournament for the first time.
Biggest Moment
Pedro becomes 1st Lobo wrestler to compete in state final
Little Elm’s wrestling program is still in its infancy as the Lobos are now entering just their fourth year as a program.
Despite its brief history, Little Elm has qualified a wrestler for the 6A state tournament every year. In 2021, Jax Brown and Kayce Bolle became the first Lobo grapplers to earn a state berth. Brown recorded a fifth-place finish to become the first state placer in program history.
History was again made this past season as Emily Pedro, now a senior, became the first Lobo to qualify for the state finals.
She advanced to the title match after earning a 5-0 shutout of Cypress Ranch's Mariah Smith in the semifinals. But in the first-place bout, Austin Bowie's Olivia Moreno left with a 1-0 decision to finish 60-0 on the season while handing Pedro her lone loss of the season. The only point of the title bout was an escape by Moreno in the second period.
Pedro finished the season with a 30-1 record. Her state runner-up finish comes one year after an illness forced her to withdraw during her first match in the 2022 state tournament.
