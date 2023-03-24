When The Colony senior Madaven Tillery made his season debut for the Cougars baseball team on March 10, it marked the end of a long recovery from a major knee injury.
Tillery grew up playing baseball but The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel told him that he had the physical and mental make-up to excel in both sports.
Rangel brought up the name of 2018 alum Keegan Sueltz. Sueltz was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association all-state team at punter, and in baseball, finished as a two-time all-district first team selection with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs and a .331 batting average before going on to play college baseball at Nicholls State, and now at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where is a graduate student.
Listening to Rangel talk of all the accolades that Sueltz won was more than enough to convince Tillery that he can be just as good in both sports.
Tillery was slated to move up to The Colony’s varsity baseball team his freshman season, but he, just like every other high school athlete in Texas, saw his or her season prematurely end because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he started his sophomore season at the highest level and hasn’t relinquished his position.
Tillery’s sophomore season was a special one for him, as well as for The Colony. The Cougars captured their first district title and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time. Tillery, just a sophomore on a senior-laden team, played a huge role in the Cougars’ success. He battled .364 and drove in 31 runs, earning him a spot on the all-district honorable mention team.
Although the Cougars didn’t make the playoffs last year in baseball, Tillery made the all-district first team after he batted .326 with two RBI, while allowing just 10 earned runs and striking out 30.
Success wasn’t limited to the baseball field for Tillery.
Tillery provided a great downhill tackling ability while playing safety for The Colony football team. Two years ago during a home game against Frisco Centennial, he tackled a Titan running back short of the goal line. Later that season, he had an interception in a game at Frisco Reedy.
The 2022 season got off to a promising start for Tillery, recording 10 tackles in a 51-43 week-one loss to Red Oak. He made another tackle the following week against Royse City, but when he went in to make another tackle later in the game, his prognosis for the remainder of the year changed in a matter of seconds. Tillery suffered a torn ACL and he missed the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on Sept. 13, 2022.
Although he supported his teammates from the sideline, Tillery was devastated. After coming to the realization that his prep football career was done, he focused all of his attention on rehabbing his injured knee. There were many days when he had at least two treatment sessions.
All of the hard work that Tillery put in to strengthen his knee finally paid off earlier this month, but he still one final hurdle to clear: He needed to get medically cleared to play baseball. Tillery penned a letter to Lewisville ISD athletics director Cristie Liles, saying that he would take full responsibility should any additional injuries occur.
Liles cleared him to play.
Tillery stepped foot on the field two weeks ago, and it was a successful return. He made all of the routine plays at shortstop and pitched three scoreless innings in the Cougars’ 2-1 win over Denton Ryan.
The best was yet to come.
Two games later, Tilley pinch hit for freshman Trey Rangel in the top of the seventh inning. On the second pitch, Tillery hit a single into left field. When he came back to the dugout a short time later, a teammate yelled, “He’s back.”
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Tillery chats about his injury, returning to the field, being a two-sport athlete and his relationships with coach Martin Dean and Rangel.
SLM: It’s good to see you back on the field. When you got injured, what advice did other people have that allowed you to get through the rehabilitation process?
MT: My mom said to listen to the trainers. Coach (Tyler Romine) worked me all the way through and told me that I would get back by March. That's what I had my mind set on. As soon as I started feeling good, I would not stop begging him to let me play. Eventually, I got myself feeling good and back on the field.
SLM: Tell me about your first game back after the injury.
MT: I was originally thinking about playing DH, but coach Dean just told me to make the routine plays at shortstop. I went in there and played shortstop. I got my first out and was a little nervous. Then, I came in and pitched and shut it down. It felt really good.
SLM: What is your favorite memory of playing safety?
MT: My favorite memory of playing safety came in the final game my junior year against Reedy. We were trying to make the playoffs, but unfortunately, we didn't get going. On the last drive of the game, I had a play where I came across the field and intercepted the ball. I thought that I was going to take it to the house, but I got tackled.
SLM: What excites you about the potential for The Colony baseball team?
MT: This year looks very promising. We have hitting. We have pitching. We have fielding. If we just play routine baseball, we have a chance to again go deep in the playoffs.
SLM: How would you describe your relationship with coach Dean and coach Rangel?
MT: Coach Dean has been such a good guy to me. He's funny. He loves me. I love him. I think it would be nice to make another run for him. Coach Rangel means the world to me. Being able to go over to his house and hang with his kids and having a great relationship with the coach makes it easy.
SLM: What are your future plans?
MT: My plan is to go to Texas A&M to go to school. I’ll see how the baseball season goes and decide after that.
