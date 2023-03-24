Madaven Tillery

The Colony senior Madaven Tillery receives a hug from senior Noah Olivera after recording his first hit of the season during a March 14 game at Creekview.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

When The Colony senior Madaven Tillery made his season debut for the Cougars baseball team on March 10, it marked the end of a long recovery from a major knee injury.

Tillery grew up playing baseball but The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel told him that he had the physical and mental make-up to excel in both sports.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments