The Colony volleyball team is back to its winning ways.
After losing three straight matches to McKinney, Lovejoy and Prosper Rock Hill – all in straight sets – the Lady Cougars responded with a 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-19, 25-17) against Princeton on Tuesday and a 3-2 triumph (27-25, 25-10, 13-25, 10-25, 15-10) over Wylie East on Sept. 17.
"It was a rough few games,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “I think that we needed a reset and I think the players needed a reset. I called on some of my mentors, loved ones, support system to provide some guidance.”
One thing that Buckley said that helped the Lady Cougars to work through their struggles on the court was to do activities that promoted team unity.
“We competed against the Cougar girls basketball team in an egg-drop contest,” she said. “We had freshmen against freshmen, JV against JV, varsity versus varsity. We went through three different rounds and then it was tied 4-4 at the end. But we dropped an egg at the end.
“On game day we did a personality test. The girls got to see different sides of each other and got to relate to one another. They realized that they loved one another.”
Buckley was proud of her team for how they responded in the fifth set against Wylie East after losing the fourth set by 15 points.
“They played really steady, disciplined ball at the end,” she said. “The first couple of games, we were relying on emotion. But when the energy goes low, you go low. We had a little spot where we said to ourselves, ‘Are we going backwards?’ In the fifth set, we changed the energy as team and stayed disciplined and stayed smart and steady.”
The Colony (20-8 overall, 2-2 District 10-5A) returned to the court on Friday at Sherman. Results weren’t available at press time. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host McKinney North at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
