AUBREY — The Colony’s girls basketball team had a chance to create a three-way tie atop the District 8-5A standings Friday, but instead finds itself alone in the third place at the midpoint after suffering a 58-43 to first-place and unbeaten Denton Braswell.
The Lady Cougars dug themselves an early first-quarter hole and were able to within two points on two separate occasions before the Lady Bengals pulled away for the win in the fourth quarter.
“We just seemed really flat, I’m not really sure why,” said Colby Pastusek, The Colony head coach. “The shots didn’t fall for us early, we had some uncharacteristic free-throw misses and they’re a great rebounding team with a lot of athletes.”
Braswell was strong on the offensive glass and received a balanced scoring effort paced by 17 points from Tiarah Starks in the win.
Jewel Spear netted a game-high 26 points for The Colony, but no other Lady Cougar recorded double figures.
Tamia Jones chipped in seven points for The Colony, and her and-one midway through second quarter sparked a 10-0 Lady Cougar spurt that trimmed a 20-8 deficit to 20-18.
Spear scored six points during the run as well, while Kennedy Shaw had a steal and lay-in.
However, four consecutive points by Braswell’s Kamryn Gibson regained a six-point cushion for the Lady Bengals heading to the second quarter at 24-18.
“Finally, we started getting some turnovers in our press and that gave us some energy, but it seemed like when we would cut it down, we would relax,” Pastusek said.
The Colony again found itself down by two early in the third quarter when Spear scored three straight and Jones assisted to Haley Courtney, but the Lady Bengals countered with a 9-0 run of their own and never looked back.
“We would do a good job getting the board, but then we’d turn it over,” Pastusek said. “We have some young kids out there that panicked a little bit and turned it over after we’d get a good defensive stop and gave it right back for a lay-up. I kind of felt like we just kept punching ourselves in the gut time after time.”
Braswell would go up by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter before settling for the 15-point victory.
“They’re a good basketball team and if you’re second behind, they’re going to make you pay and we were a second behind too many times,” Pastusek said.
As noted, the Lady Bengals hit the second half of 8-5A competition a perfect 6-0, with Lake Dallas in second at 5-1 and The Colony in third at 4-2.
The Lady Cougars will look to complete the season sweep of the rival Lady Lobos on the road at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Colony took the first meeting at home, 69-52.
“We’ve been playing pretty well through the middle stretch of district,” Pastusek said. “We have our three tough ones in a row and you have to have short-term memory. We have to focus up and get ready to go to Little Elm. That’s always a big game for us. We have to get our minds right to go get a win on Tuesday.”
