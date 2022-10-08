The Colony football team had just completed the toughest portion of its District 3-5A Division I schedule.
After opening district play with a 70-0 victory over Fort Worth South Hills, the Cougars suffered three straight losses to Burleson Centennial, Denton Ryan and Aledo. But one game was all that The Colony needed to get back in the win column.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Cox accounted for three touchdowns and the Cougars outscored Fort Worth Brewer 23-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 30-7 home win on Friday night at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.
The Colony (2-5 overall, 2-3 district) opened the scoring just three minutes into the game. Cox scored on a 15-yard run to put the Cougars on top, 7-0.
Brewer answered about a minute later. The Bears leveled the score at 7-7 on a 75-yard rushing touchdown and subsequent extra-point kick.
The score remained tied until the fourth quarter.
Cox put The Colony ahead for good with a 20-rushing touchdown with 11 minutes remaining in the ballgame.
Four minutes later, the Cougars earned two points on a safety to increase their lead to 16-7.
Cox also used his arm to generate points for The Colony. The sophomore quarterback hooked up with senior Alex Elam on a 30-yard pass play with five minutes to go for a 23-7 Cougar lead.
With about a minute to go in the ballgame, junior Harold Gibson ran in from 10 yards out to ice the victory for the Cougars.
The Colony will look to make it two straight wins next Friday at Justin Northwest. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Northwest ISD Stadium.
