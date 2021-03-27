The Colony senior Ryan Scott viewed the intentional walk that was issued to him by Wylie East in the bottom of the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game as a sign of respect.
The Raiders didn’t want to take any chances with Scott at the plate. Not with East leading by two runs.
But, The Colony showed that it is way more than a one-trick pony. The Cougars sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning and scored 10 runs in a variety of ways, helping The Colony to earn a 14-4 come-from-behind, run-rule win in five innings over the Raiders.
“It’s happened before, and it’s definitely going to happen again,” Scott said. “It’s really a sign of respect. That’s how I take it. They know that I can do so much with my bat to change the game. And, with my squad behind me, that’s just a big mistake putting me on, because these guys can really swing the ball well. I just put it in their hands and they get the job done.”
It was a plan that nearly worked for East.
With Scott on first and the bases loaded with one out, it was up to Noah Olivera to foil East’s plan.
Olivera did just that.
Hustling down the first-base line to beat out the throw, he not only avoided an inning-ending double play on a ball in which a Raider infielder threw to second base for the second out, but also plated the first of 10 runs in the frame for the Cougars (11-5-2 overall, 3-0 District 10-5A), who entered last week ranked No. 23 in the Diamond Pro/THSB Top 25 Poll for Class 5A.
“That was a huge changing point in that inning,” Scott said. “That gave us fire, for sure.”
Christian Matthews followed with an RBI infield single, a play in which East pitcher Pierce Hallan slipped while coming off the mound in an attempt to field the ball.
Two batters later, Cade Irwin was hit by a pitch, driving in the third Cougar run of the frame.
That gave The Colony a 5-4 lead.
Chris Hartley, Kyle Taylor and Madaven Tillery added RBI singles, while Robert Farr scored on a passed ball, to increase the Cougar advantage to 9-4.
One batter after Tillery’s single, Scott came up to bat for the second time this inning. But, with the bases loaded, the Raiders had no place to put him. Scott took matters into his own hands, crushing a three-run double to the outfield wall to give The Colony a commanding 12-4 lead.
This was a game that the Cougars trailed 2-0 in the top of the first inning and 4-2 heading into the home half of the fourth.
Taylor, a Tarleton State football signee, finished the game with three hits, the last one coming on a two-run double that he lined down the third-base line in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the run rule.
Matthews also had three hits.
“We did what we had to do to stay in the game,” said Martin Dean, The Colony head coach. “The last two district games, we got ahead early. This one, we got behind in the first inning and we answered. Then we shot ourselves in the foot in one inning to give them a 4-2 lead. Then, we just finally exploded. We played well offensively and did a little bit of everything.”
Scott was credited with the victory on the mound. He allowed four runs (zero earned) on just three hits with seven strikeouts in four innings.
It was the third straight win for the Cougars.
On March 19, Devin Reyna tossed a no-hitter, while Irwin, Matthews and Tillery paced the Cougar offense with two hits apiece in a 12-0 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
Irwin hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning, a frame in which The Colony scored eight runs after clinging to a 4-0 lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.