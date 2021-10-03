When Josie Bishop was 12 years old, her father, Mike, signed her up to play club volleyball. But Josie didn’t initially agree with his decision. She thought that she was better at basketball and she really enjoyed playing soccer.
"I told him, 'You're wasting your money on this,'" Josie said. "You're paying thousands of dollars for a sport that I don't even want to play. He told me, 'You'll love it. I promise.'”
Five years later, Josie realizes that Mike saw something in her that made him believe that she can be a great volleyball player. She thanks him all of the time for “forcing” her to give volleyball a try. It’s a decision that has paid off in a big way for the 5-foot-6 sophomore outside hitter for The Colony.
Second-year Lady Cougars head coach Rachel Buckley noticed Bishop’s potential starting from the first time that they met last year. Bishop was penciled in as a starter prior to the start of her freshman season. It was Bishop’s maturity and ability to lead by example that won over Buckley. Bishop proved herself and was named an honorable mention selection on the 10-5A all-district team after recording 84 kills, 45 digs, 13 blocks and three service aces.
Buckley said that she put a lot of pressure on Bishop last year and was proud of how Bishop handled every situation or any words of advice. And as Bishop grew as a player, so did her responsibilities. This year, Bishop is hitting, blocking, on the court for serve-receive and for defense in the back row.
Bishop, who leads the team in kills and is among the leaders in digs, has been named one of three captains for the Lady Cougars.
“I talked to a lot of coaches this summer and they said that you would be an absolute idiot to take her off the court,” Buckley said. “I agreed. We've given her this responsibility and she has taken it and run with it.”
And when Bishop hits the ball, she hits it hard. During a match against Ranchview on Aug. 20, Bishop hit the ball so hard off the side of the face of an opposing player that it knocked the athlete to the court.
“I thought it was funny because I remember seeing it live and then on video, I was like, 'Oh, dang,’” Bishop said. “I think that it helped my confidence. A lot of people were like, 'Dang, you hit that girl in the face.' They talked about how embarrassing it was for that girl."
And when it comes to learning everything there is to know about hitting, Bishop knows that she has a good mentor in Buckley. As a player at Hebron, Buckley won a state title as a senior in 2010. After that, she helped revitalize a North Carolina State program right from the beginning, leading the team to its first NCAA tournament appearance in more than a half century.
"She knows everything that we're going to see and she's experienced all of this," Bishop said. "It's really helped to have another point of view."
Another person that Bishop said that has helped to improve her confidence as well as her skill set is Frisco Flyers club volleyball coach Shawn Shannon. The biggest thing that Shannon helped to work with Bishop on was her technique.
"He helped me a lot with my approach, timing and kicking back far enough,” Bishop said. “He was very bold and very excited and very into practice."
The time that Bishop has spent training with Buckley and Shannon and on leg days in the weight room has allowed Bishop to improve her vertical jump, resulting in a much higher height that she can attain, which really helps out when she has to hit the ball around defenders who stand at least nine inches taller than her – as was such the case Tuesday night against McKinney North.
Although Bishop hasn’t started looking ahead at playing college volleyball, Buckley said that Bishop’s ability to play multiple positions will give her a leg up on other outside hitters during the recruiting process.
"The sky is the limit for her," Buckley said. "I think that we're looking for different honors when it comes to district, like MVP honors and things like that because of her own abilities. It's not like she is just front row or back row. She's doing all of the little things. Her digs are up there with our libero. She's our highest kill attacker and with aces, too."
But for now, Bishop’s focus is on helping The Colony reach the playoffs.
The Lady Cougars are 20-9 on the season – an improvement of 14 wins from last season when they won six games – but 2-3 in district play and a half game behind Wylie East for the final playoff spot. However, The Colony owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lady Raiders by virtue of its 3-2 win on Sept. 17.
"I think we started this season better than where we ended last season,” she said. “I think that we'll get increasingly better and we're a lot closer and I'm a lot closer with more people than I was last year. I think that just helps us on the court."
