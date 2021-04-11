The Colony senior defenseman Abdullah Boutari was constantly looking at his cell phone while lying in bed on the night of March 19.
Boutari, like his other Cougar boy soccer teammates, received several text messages from The Colony head coach Lee Weddall, who updated his players on the proceedings from two other District 10-5A matches.
The Colony defeated Denison, 6-1, a couple of hours earlier that night on senior night at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
So, all that The Colony needed to happen to clinch its first district title since 1998 was for both Lovejoy and Wylie East to lose. Prosper Rock Hill shut out the Leopards, 4-0, while McKinney North edged the Raiders, 2-1.
“Coach Weddall kept texting the results, and no one could believe it,” Boutari said. “He had to double check. We were all anxious. It was a good feeling. We all saw each other afterwards and celebrated it. We deserve it more than anyone.”
The Cougars’ run to their first district title in 23 years and a shootout win against Frisco Liberty in a bi-district playoff – The Colony’s first postseason win since 2014 – was anchored by their nine seniors.
Boutari has known most of his teammates since a young age, and it was during his freshman year while playing on The Colony’s junior varsity soccer team that he realized how much the Cougars had a bright future with the cast of fleet-footed players for the Class of 2021.
"Our freshman year, we were all playing on JV,” he said. “We were really close. We always had each other's backs. One thing that I feel like differentiates us from previous senior groups is the positivity that we had towards each other. That's what really set us apart."
Senior Victor Esquivel-Ventura, who scored the winning goal in penalty kicks in The Colony’s playoff win against Liberty, has known about half of his Cougar teammates since the sixth grade, and really became close friends with them his freshman year.
“The soccer program really brought us together,” he said. “I'm always with them. They're like a group of friends who I'm always around with. We go around and play soccer outside of the school on weekends. They're like brothers to me.”
One place that Esquivel-Ventura played soccer was at Blue Sky Sports Center. He, along with fellow senior Yosmar Reyes, and Lady Cougar players Lesli Valdespino, Jasmin Hernandez, Shelby Smith, Cara Rojas and Grete Nelson all played on the same co-ed team, called La Flame. Together, they won the league title in the division that they played in last year.
“It helped us a bunch,” Esquivel-Ventura said. “You can really tell, especially with the girls. They played really tough during their games. Us too, because we’re going against older men who are in their 40s and 30s who are pretty strong and fast. At the Blue Sky field, you have to play quick and strong. It really prepared us for the season.”
It wasn’t just the senior class that made its mark.
Boutari said that sophomore Hagen Waesch and freshmen Blake Galvez and Jacob Martinez helped to solidify The Colony’s depth. Waesch, who played with the Dallas Texans Under-15 Development Academy his freshman year, finished with eight goals in his first season donning a Cougar uniform – trailing only seniors Reyes and Elijas Elias, both of whom tallied 13 goals.
Sophomore goalkeeper Bryan Carrillo was a wall in net all season for the Cougars, especially against Liberty, where he made two diving saves in the shootout. Carrillo finished the season with 10 shutouts.
“We’ve definitely improved from last year,” Boutari said. “We weren’t close to the position last year like we were this year.”
Elias’ story is one of a remarkable recovery from Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive form of cancer that forced him to hang up his cleats in the seventh grade. He underwent multiple surgeries and 20 rounds of chemotherapy. Eighteen months later, while in the eighth grade, he stepped back onto the pitch and went on to become a team captain his senior year of high school.
“It’s just been a miracle, by God’s grace, for that kid to turn it around,” Weddall said.
Esquivel-Ventura said that this year’s team understood the game “mentally and physically.” They would mimic their style of soccer after some of the top professional teams, including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
"Coach Weddall is always showing highlights in his room,” Esquivel-Ventura said. “We were always watching highlights from the English Premier League as well, just the type of styles of play. We would observe them and just try to mimic them and play like them."
Many of The Colony’s nine seniors sat on the field at Hebron’s Hawk Stadium for several minutes after RL Turner defeated the Cougars, 3-2, ending The Colony’s season in the area round of the playoffs.
"I'm going to miss them a lot,” Esquivel-Ventura said. “It was really heartbreaking that last game, because I really do love this school. It's like very sentimental to me whenever I think about it. I'm proud of the team and what we achieved, becoming district champions. It is very sad, but I do believe that we ended up on a positive note."
