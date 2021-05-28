The Colony baseball team made history on March 14 when the Cougars polished off a two-game sweep of Woodrow Wilson to clinch a berth in the regional quarterfinals for the first time.
Fast-forward to last week and The Colony appeared to be on its way to making more history. Led by a complete-game shutout by senior Ryan Scott, the Cougars took Game 1, 2-0, from Frisco Wakeland.
But offense proved to be hard to come by for the rest of the series for the Cougars. Wolverine pitchers Robert Fortenberry and Blake Sedatole combined to hold The Colony to just one run over the final two games of the best-of-three series.
Fortenberry out-dueled The Colony senior Devin Reyna in a 1-0 win for Wakeland in Game 2. Each pitcher struck out nine batters and combined to allow just seven hits. But Reyna took the loss despite his heroics on the mound. The Wolverines won Game 3, 5-1.
The lone run in Game 2 at Little Elm High School on May 21 came courtesy of an RBI double by Wakeland’s Preston Snead in the top of the fourth inning. Snead finished a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate.
“(Reyna) pitched a great game," said Martin Dean, The Colony head coach. "We knew that it was going to be a low-scoring game. We just didn't run the bases well. We had a couple of base-running mistakes that hurt us."
Base-running mistakes by The Colony played a big role in the game’s outcome.
In the bottom of the second inning, Will Warren flew out to Wakeland center fielder Addison Brown, who then threw to Snead at first base to complete a double play. Two innings later, Scott was gunned down at second base on an attempted steal. In the sixth inning, The Colony had a base runner picked off at first base.
Wakeland’s Game 2 victory set up a winner-take-all game less than 24 hours later.
Game 3 got off to the start that The Colony had desired.
Scott hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to score Madaven Tillery to give the Cougars a quick 1-0 lead.
The pitching staff for The Colony limited the amount of hits that Wakeland was able to generate. The Wolverines tallied just two hits in the game and didn’t score a run over the last five innings. But for as well as the Cougars did in preventing the big hit, they were unable to overcome four defensive errors and also issued seven walks to the Wolverines.
Two of those walks came in a two-run first for Wakeland, which also capitalized on a pair of errors by The Colony, to take a 2-1 lead.
Three more walks as well as a hit by pitch led to three more runs in the second inning for the Wolverines, who increased their lead to 5-1.
"Coming in, it was a game that we knew that we had to hit a little better than what we did the first two games," Dean said. "We just gave up some walks early and made some errors.”
The Colony had multiple opportunities to carve into Wakeland’s lead, but the Cougars were unable to generate the big hit.
Their best chance to get back in the game came in the fourth inning. The Cougars had runners at first and third with one out after a double by Cade Irwin and a single by Noah Olivera but ran into some back luck. Wakeland caught back-to-back line drives to end the threat and keep it a four-run game.
It was a bittersweet end to what as a historic season for the Cougars. The Colony won the district title for the first time in program history, set a record for number of wins in a single season with 25 and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
"It was a great year," Dean said. "I'm proud of the kids. Like I told them, unless you win the state championship, you have to end with a loss. We fought all of the way. I thought that we played hard Saturday. When we ended it, we had a few balls that didn't go our way. But, I was happy with the way that we got on a good run once district started. It was an amazing run. We played some really good baseball."
