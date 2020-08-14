Payton Blanco knew when she was riding in a car to Austin in June 2017 that she was going to watch The Colony compete in the Class 5A State Tournament for the first time in program history.
Never in her mind, though, did she expect her older sister, Taylor Curbow, who was the starting second baseman for the Lady Cougars, to receive her high school diploma on a softball field.
Because The Colony’s seven seniors missed out on their high school graduation due to the team playing in the state championship game, they donned graduation gowns after their 3-0 win over Canyon in a June 2, 2017 semifinal game at Red and Charline McCombs Field and were given diplomas at home plate.
The events that followed the next day made the trip to Austin even more special.
Cheering on the Lady Cougars only a few feet away from the team dugout, Blanco exulted in excitement moments after left fielder Haley Ramsey ran in to make the game-ending catch. Curbow’s teammates bolted from the dugout and onto the field to celebrate The Colony’s 6-3 win over Willis for the team’s first-ever state championship in softball.
"It was so great,” Blanco said. “She got to graduate on the field, got her diploma on the field. It was amazing.”
Blanco has always looked up to her older sister.
When Curbow was playing for The Colony, Blanco would attend about 50% of the team practices. Blanco took in all of the small details that helped Curbow earn the right to be a varsity starter. Time was also set aside for the two siblings to work on softball.
“We would throw,” Blanco said. “We would work on middle (infield) drills. We would hit together.”
As for advice on how to approach softball, Curbow told Blanco, “To just love the game.”
Being around The Colony softball program was nothing new for Blanco, who had participated in summer camps that have been conducted by Lady Cougars head coach Deanna Coleman since she was 6 years old.
Even from an early age, Coleman said Blanco was like a “sponge,” willing to learn any position as well as the smallest details from various hitting drills.
Fast-forward to this past spring and Blanco was playing varsity softball as a freshman for the team that she grew up watching.
Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the University Interscholastic League to pause the 2020 season in March and its subsequent cancellation in April, Blanco recorded a .324 batting average, seven RBIs, two doubles, and one triple in 18 games. Defensively, she committed just two errors in 39 chances for a .949 fielding percentage.
Extra Innings ranked Blanco as the No. 105 overall infielder and No. 154 overall outfielder for all players in the United States for the Class of 2023.
Blanco had a great mentor in recent The Colony graduate and University of Oklahoma freshman Jayda Coleman, who was named the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year in June.
Coleman had been the starting shortstop for the Lady Cougars and was thrust into the role of pitcher after standout right-hander and current Iowa State starter Karlie Charles graduated in 2019. Blanco played shortstop for The Colony when Coleman handled the pitching duties.
"I've known Jayda forever,” Blanco said. “I grew up watching her play. It was just the small things. I learned a lot from her."
At times, The Colony had four freshmen starting in the infield. Kaitlyn Moller played the hot corner at third base. Blanco was at shortstop. Madison Levsey was at second. Sydney Young handled the duties at first base.
Coach Coleman has always told her players that they will have a greater chance to receive playing time in college if they are willing to play multiple positions, and all four freshmen on the 2020 Lady Cougars’ squad heeded that advice. Blanco split time between shortstop, right field, second base and catcher. Moller saw time at pitcher, third base, first base and left field. Levsey played at shortstop, second base, center field and right field. Young received playing time at catcher, pitcher, first base and third base.
"They’re all great kids and all of them will be playing in college,” Coleman said. “They were like sponges and took in everything that Jayda and Jacee (Hamlin) were teaching. When you've got kids like that, that want to learn and they're absorbing everything from all of the coaches and players. That's why we were on a roll.
“All of them would have gained (all-district) honors. They were all rolling, all team players, all doing what they were supposed to be doing. All four them, I'm so proud of them. They’ve got great futures.”
The Colony went 11-0-1 in its final 12 games – which included a tie with Waxahachie in the team’s final game of the season on March 7 – to finish with an overall record of 14-3-1, setting up the possibility of the Lady Cougars clinching a berth in the state tournament for the third time in the last four years.
The sudden cancellation of the season exulted feelings of disappointment for Blanco.
"It was terrible,” she said. “We knew we could make it far, at least third in the state. We knew we could it make it far that season, and when it got cancelled, we were devastated."
Softball is Blanco’s life, and for a while this summer, she, like every other high school softball player in the country, wasn’t sure if they were going to be able to play, let alone practice with her club team, American Freedom National ’05.
Yet, she remained optimistic.
By the time the beginning of August rolled around, Blanco had competed in six different tournaments. Her club team placed sixth or higher in four events, which included a sixth-place finish at American Freedom Showcase and third at Triple Crown State.
“I got a lot better at seeing the ball and being able to hit the ball, also being there for my team,” Blanco said.
As for The Colony, the Lady Cougars have a bright future with their four incoming sophomores, as well as with junior Olivia Wick, freshman Sabrina Wick and junior Carly Goldy.
“We have the players,” Blanco said. “We have the bats. We have the mentality. We have everything. I think that we can go far.”
Aside from team goals, Blanco also strives to be a great role model for future Lady Cougars.
“I want little kids to look at me like I looked at Jayda,” she said.
