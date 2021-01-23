Heading into the start of District 10-5A play with a record of 6-1-2 is exactly what The Colony boys soccer team had sought.
Although the Cougars lost 3-0 to Plano East to snap their unbeaten start, it was deemed only a minor setback in what had been a strong preseason. The Colony conceded just 10 goals through its first nine matches and had balanced scoring.
Eleven different Cougars have found the back of the net, led by four goals each from senior Elijah Elias, senior Yosmar Reyes and sophomore Hagen Waesch. Freshman Blake Galvez is just one tally off the team lead, having already scoring three goals.
Waesch was one of two goal scorers for The Colony in a 2-1 victory against Hebron at the Allen Eagle Tournament on Jan. 16, with senior Franklin Corona accounting for the other Cougar tally.
“We don’t play each other that much, and they’re just down the road from us,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “But, we put together one of our best performances of the season that day. We went up 2-0 and honestly should have got a few more.”
It was the second of three matches in a three-day span that The Colony played in Allen – all against Class 6A schools. The Cougars played to a 1-1 tie with North Garland to open the tournament Jan. 14. Senior Abdullah Boutari scored on a header.
“We should have beat North Garland,” Weddall said. “It was a game that we were playing in a big field in Allen that was a wind tunnel. It was incredibly windy that day. By the third game, they were absolutely exhausted. We just wanted to get out there without injury. Fortunately, we had no injuries or cards.”
The Colony entered its 10-5A opener ready to earn another postseason berth after finishing third or higher in the conference each of the past two seasons.
“There are some good teams in our district, some quite young and who play the same style as us,” Weddall said. “Honestly, it’s going to come down to who is going to put their best players out there because everyone is taking hits due to COVID.”
