The return of junior Aaliyah Brown from injury on Friday night proved to be a welcome sight for The Colony girls basketball team.
Brown, who missed the team's previous four games, scored nine points in the Lady Cougars' 33-31 victory over Prosper Rock Hill. Rayna Williams poured in 10 points to pace The Colony (8-11, 3-6), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Brown was injured in The Colony's Jan. 4 game against Princeton.
The Lady Cougars used an 11-9 fourth-quarter run to pull away after the score was tied at 22 at the end of the third quarter.
On the boys' side, The Colony concluded the first half of District 10-5A play with a 62-53 loss to Rock Hill.
The Cougars (10-12, 3-3) dug themselves an 18-6 first-quarter hole -- a deficit that The Colony was unable to climb out of.
In defeat, Jahyden Davis scored a team-high 17 points, followed by 16 from Jaidyn Cotto and 14 from Grayson Ryan.
NO LOVE
Lovejoy didn’t show The Colony boys and girls basketball teams any love on Tuesday.
In starting the second half of the District 10-5A portion of its schedule, the Cougars battled but each squad left Lucas with a single-digit loss.
Lovejoy junior Karson Templin continued his hot play of late, scoring a game-high 24 points as the No. 18-ranked team in Class 5A handed The Colony boys a 70-61 loss. Taiden Conner had 16 points, followed by 12 each from Jax Thompson and Kidus Getenet.
The Colony received 18 points from Ryan, leading a valiant effort by the Cougars. Also scoring in double figures for the Cougars were Cotto (14 points), Davis (12) and Phoenix Williams (10).
It was a close game throughout.
The Colony trailed 18-15 at the end of the first quarter and 31-28 at halftime. Lovejoy used a 21-16 third-quarter run to create separation.
On the girls’ side, The Colony was unable to overcome a 13-2 first-quarter deficit in a 40-34 loss to Lovejoy.
In defeat, Williams poured in a game-high 16 points. Kya Bradshaw finished with seven points.
Sam Basson and Chloe Schaeffer provided a solid one-two scoring punch for Lovejoy, finishing with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
The Cougars will look to get back into the win column Tuesday against Wylie East. The girls’ game tips off at 5:45 p.m. from Tommy Thomas Gymnasium. The boys’ game follows at 7:30.
