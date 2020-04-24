The Colony is ushering in a new era of volleyball.
The school announced the hiring of Rachel Buckley as the new head volleyball coach on Friday, bringing in a leader with ties to the school district herself and a wealth of championship experience on her resume.
Buckley spent the past four years as an assistant at Hebron, where she also graduated and won a state title, with one as a volunteer and the next three as an official assistant. She also played collegiately at North Carolina State until 2014.
“It definitely is a huge honor that they came after me and wanted me for this job, especially being the youngest head coach in the district and not having experience,” Buckley said. “But it is extremely exciting for me on a personal level. My oldest sister was in the first graduating class at Hebron, but she originally went to The Colony for the first two years.
“I have known (previous The Colony head coach Terri) Harrod and I have been around this area for so long that it’s just so exciting to me to be able to kind of be in a second home.”
Buckley, who grew up in the Metroplex herself, felt like the perfect candidate for the Lady Cougars – both with her ties to the region and her success at every stop she’s been.
As a player at Hebron, she won a state title as a senior in 2010, which was coincidentally the last time The Colony made the state tournament before it lost in the state semifinals that year. After that, she helped revitalize an NC State program right from the beginning, leading the team to its first NCAA tournament appearance in more than a half century.
“I think actually that prepared me exactly for this to come into kind of a new slate, a clean slate and to create something new,” Buckley said. “When we were there, we took the team to the NCAA tournament for the first time in I believe like 70 years. I definitely have experienced that, and I think that definitely helped prepare me.”
During the interview process, it was evident to administrators at The Colony that that championship pedigree - she most recently won a state title as a Hebron assistant in 2017 - and her enthusiasm for the sport made her the perfect person to guide the program.
“What really stood out is that she wants to be competitive early and has a fire to go and just build a program,” said Colby Pastusek, The Colony athletic coordinator and girls basketball head coach. “That stood out for her and I’m just excited for her for the challenge.”
“As a coach and a person, I am very passionate and energetic, and I think that that is something that I’m going to be bringing to the table – my youth, my energy,” Buckley said. “I was always just the emotional leader on teams. I’ve tried to really step back from that as a coach and let the players do that. But during practice I absolutely get into it, and I think that that helped my connection with the kids.”
With that passion and competitive fire in Buckley, she is ready to bring the success she did as a player to the Lady Cougars.
In recent years, The Colony has made numerous playoff appearances and knocked on the doorstep of breaking the barrier into deep postseason runs like it did with a state tournament trip a decade ago. It has qualified for the playoffs in two of the last three years and four times since that state berth, including an area-round bid in 2017.
“My senior year, we lost to The Colony during preseason,” Buckley said. “That was one of our only losses the whole year. They’ve always gotten so close, but we’ve never done it. That’s my draw. That’s my goal. That’s what gets me hungry.”
And one game and one practice at a time, Buckley is ready to take the Lady Cougars to even greater heights at a school where many athletic programs continue to take that next step.
“My vision for this program is that we come in and we make noise in this district,” Buckley said. “I think that there’s a ton of talent and a ton of potential and athleticism, and so my vision is that, one game at a time, we change the culture and change the attitude in this program. I think we can go far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.