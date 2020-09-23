With five first-year varsity players starting for The Colony volleyball team, along with a new head coach, first-year bench boss Rachel Buckley came into the season expecting that it would take a while for all of the pieces to come together for her Lady Cougars.
Exactly one week into the start of the season, The Colony is starting to realize its potential.
As soon as a Mansfield Summit player hit the ball into the net, the Lady Cougars’ players jumped up in the air near the 10-foot line inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium and were soon mobbed by their teammates, all of whom celebrated the squad’s 25-16 and 25-22 win over the Lady Jaguars.
The sweep came a couple of hours after The Colony opened Tuesday evening’s triangular with a 25-14, 23-25, 25-19 win over Red Oak, which gave Buckley her first career win as a high school head coach.
“I didn’t expect it to see it so soon,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to turn around this week and do it with all of the adversity that we have faced the last five days, which makes me just even more proud and even more excited for the future.”
After losing the first nine of 10 sets to tip off the season, which included straight-set losses to both Frisco and Frisco Lone Star, the Lady Cougars came out hungry for a win Tuesday.
In the first set against Red Oak (0-6), The Colony (2-3) received a service ace from junior Lydia Gentry for a 7-3 lead, back-to-back kills from junior Lily Quinones for a 13-8 advantage, a block from junior Shayla Luna to increase the lead to 23-13, before the Lady Cougars finished off the Lady Hawks three points later.
That confidence carried over into the second set for The Colony as the Lady Cougars appeared to be headed for a potential straight-set sweep after they raced out to a 14-8 lead on a kill by Luna.
But, just when it appeared that The Colony was in cruise control, a resurgence led by Red Oak’s front-row hitters sparked the Lady Hawks on a 16-9 run to end the set and force a third and deciding set in the best-of-three series.
Buckley was curious to see how her inexperienced Lady Cougars would handle the pressure of losing a six-point lead, but she offered words of encouragement for her players during the timeout between the second and third sets.
“I just told them to relax,” she said. “I told them to play their game and to loosen up out there. We play way better when we’re loose.”
The Colony heeded the advice of their head coach and went on to regain the form they had showed in the first set and take down Red Oak in the third frame.
Buckley complimented her team’s defensive play, including exceptional efforts from junior libero Kacie Rangel and sophomore Sophia Smith.
“Kacie Rangel, our libero, did phenomenal back there,” Buckley said. “So did our defense. Sophia Smith is a stud. She’s a first-year varsity player but she’s stepped up. I gave her a big role and she’s done it. I think our [junior varsity] players Kristen and Miranda really stepped up tonight and played a really big role in a high-level game.”
With the upcoming schedule featuring a non-district clash Friday against defending Class 6A state runner-up Plano West followed by a trip to seven-time state champion Lovejoy next Tuesday for its District 10-5A opener, The Colony took yet another step in the right direction earlier this week after it overcame a couple of late scares to earn a sweep of Summit.
In the first set against the Lady Jaguars, the Lady Cougars got a kill from sophomore Kristen Sueltz for a 24-16 lead and The Colony got a service ace on the very next point to punctuate the nine-point victory.
In the second set, Luna put home a kill on a ball that came directly to her after a bad pass by Summit for a 23-19 lead and sophomore Nadia Inocan followed with a tip kill to increase The Colony’s advantage to 24-19.
The Jaguars capitalized on a couple of Lady Cougars mistakes to cut the deficit to two points, but The Colony escaped with the two-set win after a Summit player committed a hitting error.
“We needed this confidence,” Buckley said. “I needed them to see that what they’re doing in practice and the work they’re doing with their conditioning, that there is a method behind the madness. I think wins like this help them to trust me more as a coach and we need that trust in order to keep going. This win is exactly what we needed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.