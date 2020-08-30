The delay to the start of the high school season by one month has felt like a blessing in disguise for first-year The Colony head volleyball coach Rachel Buckley.
Buckley was hired one month into the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on April 24 to replace longtime head coach Terri Harrod, who had held that post since 1991. She didn’t get in her first year of spring practice with her Lady Cougars due to a countywide stay-at-home order. But the extra time that Buckley has been allotted to work with her players this summer after the health order was lifted has allowed her to get know more about her team and them about her.
In a way, the one hour per day that the University Interscholastic League has granted for all public high school teams for skills drills, in response to the cancellation of spring practice, has felt like a prolonged team tryout for the Lady Cougars.
Although Buckley plans to officially disclose the names for every volleyball team at The Colony on Sept. 8, which is the first day of fall practice, she has a good idea on who will be placed on each squad – from the freshman teams to junior varsity to varsity.
Tough decisions like those that Buckley and her coaching staff have had to make came through an evaluation process in which they saw how players handled certain situations on the court, including conditioning drills as well as 6-on-6 match play.
"We've just been doing a lot of competing," she said. "I put them situations where they were down (in a match) and they've got to come back. We're working our block defense right now and speeding up the game and some higher-level concepts, and they're really responding well to it. Every day, I feel like we're improving, and that's all that you can ask for."
The Colony lost a tremendous leader to graduation in Ashley Procious, who is now playing for Stephen F. Austin University. Another front-row hitter from a year ago, Jayda Coleman, is now a member of the Oklahoma Sooners softball team. But Buckley said those leadership roles have since been filled by senior Lillyana Quinones and junior Natalie Hawkins.
Another player who has left a good impression on Buckley is sophomore Sophie Smith.
“Sophie Smith has impressed me incredibly,” Buckley said. “She was on the freshman ‘A’ team last year. She has just impressed in all aspects, from conditioning, work ethic and attitude. She has amazing hands. I want her to set but I also kind of want her to hit. She kind of jumped into that role and started hitting even when she hadn't been trained in that role.”
A young team for The Colony that consists mostly of sophomores and juniors will be tested during the preseason by the likes of Denton Guyer, which checks in at No. 4 in the nation in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 preseason rankings.
The Colony will finally get to face someone other than themselves on Sept. 11 when the Lady Cougars travel to Frisco Reedy for a preseason quad against host Reedy, Royse City and Hebron, where Buckley won a state title as a senior. The following morning on Sept. 12, the Lady Cougars will participate in another preseason quad at Marcus against host Marcus, Frisco and Guyer.
"I'm just telling the girls that we have nothing to lose,” Buckley said. “I scheduled a really hard preseason with a lot of 6A teams because I feel like they can absolutely rise up to the challenge. I think they're more than capable of upsetting a team and it'll be a great experience for them. I'm telling them to have fun and that there is nothing to lose."
Playing against Hebron will allow Buckley to go up against Lady Hawks head coach Karin Keeney, who coached Buckley in high school and later gave her the opportunity to serve as an assistant coach for four years.
"It'll be intimidating but fun at the same time,” Buckley said.
The Colony opens District 10-5A play against the nation’s No. 2 team and defending state champion Lovejoy at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 in Lucas.
The Colony volleyball schedule
Sept. 11 at Frisco Reedy, scrimmage (Reedy, Hebron, Royse City), 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Marcus, scrimmage (Marcus, Frisco, Denton Guyer), 9 a.m.
Sept. 15 at Frisco, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 18 McKinney, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Frisco Lone Star, 3 p.m.
Sept. 22 Red Oak, Mansfield Summit, 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Forney (Forney, Plano West), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Mesquite Poteet (Poteet, Joshua), 9 a.m.
Sept. 29 at Lovejoy, 6 p.m.
Oct. 2 Prosper Rock Hill, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 Wylie East, 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13 Sherman, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 at McKinney North, 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Denison, 6 p.m.
Oct. 23 Lovejoy, 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Prosper Rock Hill, 6 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Wylie East, 6 p.m.
Nov. 3 Princeton, 6 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Nov. 10 McKinney North, 6 p.m.
Nov. 13 Denison, 6 p.m.
