Devin Hensley

The Colony senior linebacker Devin Hensley (7) closes in on Burleson Centennial senior running back Elijah Zeh during Friday’s home game at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

One week after The Colony put forth a historic performance in a 72-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills, the Cougars weren’t able to match Burleson Centennial’s firepower in a 49-10 home loss Friday night at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.

The Spartans built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in District 3-5A Div. I. The Cougars dropped to 1-3, 1-1.

