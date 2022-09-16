One week after The Colony put forth a historic performance in a 72-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills, the Cougars weren’t able to match Burleson Centennial’s firepower in a 49-10 home loss Friday night at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.
The Spartans built a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in District 3-5A Div. I. The Cougars dropped to 1-3, 1-1.
Centennial quarterback Phillip Hamilton was a one-man wrecking crew at times. Hamilton rushed for 103 yards and a score and passed for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for the first three scores of the contest – touchdown passes of 18 and 28 yards to Luke Dotter as well as a 60-yard rushing touchdown.
Elijah Zeh carried 10 times for 127 yards with a score to led Centennial in rushing yardage. The Spartans outgained the Cougars, 436-271.
The Colony finally got on the board with 8:02 left in the second quarter with a 39-yard field goal by Edwin Lopez.
Rodney Gould rushed for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the lone touchdown of the game for The Colony. He rushed for 76 yards on three carries to pace the Cougars’ rushing attack.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Cox was the workhorse for The Colony, carrying 18 times for 73 yards. He also completed 6-of-20 passes for 76 yards.
The Colony will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday against Denton Ryan, to be played at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium.
