PRINCETON – The Colony junior Jaidyn Cotto had to out-run just one person to the basket.
With the final seconds ticking off the game clock in overtime of Friday’s District 10-5A contest between The Colony and Princeton, Cougar senior guard Jahyden Davis dribbled to his left and pulled up for a contested jump shot.
But the shot bounced off the rim.
Fortunately for The Colony, Cotto had already got a running start on Princeton senior TJ Polley to the basket. Cotto tipped the ball with his left hand and made the shot with two seconds left on the clock. Princeton was unable to inbound the ball before time expired, and The Colony escaped with a 57-55 victory.
“I knew that if Jahyden can take the last shot, that he can hit,” Cotto said. “I was just around the basket and I hit it and it went in. It was a good feeling.”
JAIDYN COTTO!! JAIDYN COTTO. Cotto tips in a miss with 2 seconds left. Clock runs out on Princeton. Final: The Colony 57, Princeton 55. OT pic.twitter.com/iusqXGBJzW— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) January 29, 2022
Cotto was the reason why the game went into overtime.
“Coming in here, it’s their place and they’re a tough team,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony head coach. “It was an exciting game. I’m glad that our guys didn’t quit.”
Princeton junior Kisaka Mukweyi made the front end of a pair of free throws after being fouled near midcourt with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which gave the Panthers a 51-49 lead. But in what was a game filled with big runs by both teams, Cotto came up in the clutch, making a layup with 14 seconds left in regulation. Princeton had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but Polley missed a 15-foot jump shot.
In overtime, Princeton was unable to build on a one-point lead. The Panthers also had possession with less than 20 seconds left in a 55-all tie and a chance to win the game, but Devin Brumfield stepped on the sideline as he was dribbling, resulting in a turnover.
Cotto made sure the game didn’t go to a second overtime.
Seeing the final seconds of the game clock tick off provided a huge sense of relief for Ryan, who watched his Cougars relinquish leads of 13-8 and 36-26. Princeton led 51-49 with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter and 54-53 with 2:07 remaining in overtime.
But he always insists that basketball is a game of runs. What made him and Cotto proud is how The Colony never flinched when the going got tough.
“We’ve got a lot of fighters,” Cotto said. “We never give up. We learned from the beginning of the season, losing three games, that it takes a lot of heart. We learned how to bounce back and how to fight.”
Ryan was also proud of how seniors Phoenix Williams and Shenard Aiken elevated their play on Friday. Williams had an unconventional three-point play with a layup and free throw in the first quarter as well as a two-handed dunk late in the second quarter. Williams added a putback just before time expired in the first half for a 33-24 lead for the Cougars.
Aiken, meanwhile, found his range from behind the 3-point line and went on to finish with 18 points.
It was a big win for The Colony (12-12 overall, 5-3 district). The Cougars move up to third place in the district standings, while Princeton (14-13, 4-5) fell one game behind The Colony.
The win capped off a pivotal week for the Cougars, who defeated Wylie East – another team that is chasing The Colony – 60-46 on Tuesday. Grayson Ryan, a senior, poured in 13 points.
“It was a big week for us,” Cotto said. “We knew that we had to come out and beat this team because they beat us last time, and they’re right behind us.”
