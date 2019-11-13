JUSTIN — Around this time last year, the Flower Mound volleyball team cemented its status as a state championship contender by ousting then-top-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson in an emotionally draining five-set regional quarterfinal.
On Tuesday, that script was flipped on the Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Bobcats exacted a measure of revenge in exorcising last year’s third-round demons, overcoming a first-set loss to rifle off three straight set victories — the last coming on a dramatic 28-26 margin to eliminate the reigning Class 6A state champions (22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26) and send Nelson to the Region I-6A tournament later this week.
Flower Mound, which parlayed last year’s win over the Lady Bobcats into the program’s first-ever state title, ends its 2019 campaign with a 41-4 record.
“It’s hard, but any loss is hard. If we would have lost to anyone else, it still would have stunk,” said Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound head coach. “But it’s one of those things of just needing to stay more disciplined, but I told them to keep their heads high and stay classy about this because of our experience last year. We’re just going to focus on what we can control and learn from this.”
Tuesday’s meeting pit the state’s Nos. 1 and 3 teams in 6A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association, in a matchup befitting of a state final and played out as such — from the high-level play on both sides of the net to the raucous, capacity crowd so large that lines just to get into the Justin Northwest High School gymnasium stretched into the parking lot not long before the first serve.
“It was fun. We knew coming in that it would be a loud, fun atmosphere and we were excited to play in it,” Siegel said. “It’s just one of those things where sometimes you win and sometimes you learn.”
That energy in the crowd was matched on the court, including in the fourth set’s closing moments, with Flower Mound aggressively fighting off a flurry of Nelson match points. Senior libero Sarah Martinez snuffed out a myriad of heat-seekers from the Lady Bobcats’ dynamic duo of Charitie Luper and Paige Flickinger, while Flower Mound juniors Kaylee Cox and Angelique Cyr mustered whatever ammunition remained in the chamber to try and keep the Lady Jaguars’ season alive.
“It’s that never-quit attitude. These girls fight with each other for every single point,” Siegel said. “Life’s not fair and you won’t get everything you want and sometimes you have to fight your hardest for that, and even then sometimes it doesn’t work out. We turned it into a life lesson of needing to stay positive and learn from this.”
Their efforts were complemented late by a timely block from sophomore Bella Ortiz to give Flower Mound a 25-24 lead. The Lady Bobcats retaliated by winning three of the next four points — two coming on kills by Flickinger, who had 26 for the match — to nudge back in front, 27-26.
The Lady Jaguars’ last gasp fell a hairline short, as Cox sent a kill just over the service line — securing the decisive point for Nelson. The loss marked Flower Mound’s first playoff setback since Oct. 31, 2017. Since then, the Lady Jaguars had amassed an 83-11 record.
“It’s been a great run. It stinks that this high level of play has to come in this round … but we can’t control that,” Siegel said. “Those were the cards we were dealt and you just have to show up and take care of business.”
Nelson gutted out the requisite offense late in the final three sets to make good on last year’s setback against Flower Mound, despite a furious effort by the Lady Jaguars to begin the contest. Errors piled up for the Lady Bobcats early on while Flower Mound spread its first five kills around to four different players for a quick 9-3 lead.
Nelson pushed back midway through the frame, but Cox and Cyr helped the Lady Jaguars widen the gap late before a pivotal point by Ortiz handed Flower Mound some early momentum with a 25-22 win.
“We were serving well and not missing the serves we did later in the match. We were passing well,” Siegel said. “Things were working for us as far as playing with an even keel. Every set was in the 20s. We knew it was going to be like and we knew that we’d have to stick together and battle together and tighten up our laces.”
The Lady Jaguars were in an even more envious position moments later, scrambling the Lady Bobcats for a 16-9 advantage before Nelson swayed the tide with a 15-5 run to take a 24-21 lead. Flower Mound committed seven errors during that stretch, helping afford Nelson enough leeway to ride the steady arm of Luper, who totaled 25 kills in the win — including the set point in the second and third frames to put Nelson firmly in control.
“In some certain points, we weren’t as disciplined as I wanted us to be on the block and that was one of our focuses,” Siegel said. “It was one of those things where everything can’t go your way and you just have to make adjustments and control what you can control.”
Cyr led the Lady Jaguars with 25 kills, while Cox chipped in 15. They’ll be among several returners for a Flower Mound squad set to graduate just four players, as the Lady Jaguars eye a bounce-back run of their own next fall.
“I think it’ll be big,” Siegel said of the motivation drawn from Tuesday’s loss. “I think a lot of gasoline was poured on it tonight, so I’ll take it. That’s going to do nothing but keep us going."
