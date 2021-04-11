In a season unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Colony boys soccer team turned it into one of its best in program history.
The Cougars captured a district title for first time since 1998 and scored a shootout win against Frisco Liberty in a Class 5A bi-district championship for their first postseason victory in seven years.
Other coaches in 10-5A took notice of The Colony’s success, rewarding the Cougars with a total of 17 selections onto the all-district team.
“It shows that we have a lot of depth, a lot of quality in all parts of the field,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony head coach. “We’ve got goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards.”
Headlining that list are seniors Elijah Elias and Yosmar Reyes.
Elias, who garnered midfielder of the year, finished tied for the team lead in goals with 13 and was also credited with six assists.
“That kid, in the seventh grade, we took the soccer team to his school. He had cancer,” Weddall said. “It was really bad. It’s just been a miracle by God’s grace.”
Reyes, who was named co-offensive player of the year, led the Cougars with 34 points and had 13 goals on the season – three in the March 19 regular-season finale against Denison.
“He was a reliable source of goals,” Weddall said. “He was always a threat to score. He’s never afraid to shoot.”
Elias and Reyes also earned selections onto the all-district first team.
Joining Elias and Reyes on the first team are sophomore goalie Bryan Carrillo, senior forward Victor Esquival-Ventura, senior defenseman Abdullah Boutari, freshman forward Blake Galvez, senior forward/midfielder Franklin Corona and sophomore forward Hagen Waesch.
Carrillo posted 10 shutouts on the season and made two diving saves during penalty kicks in the Cougars’ shootout win against Liberty. Esquival-Ventura kicked the deciding goal in the shootout against Liberty. Boutari and Galvez each finished the season with four goals and four assists. Corona scored seven goals, including a hat trick against Denison. Waesch tallied eight goals.
Senior forward/defenseman Kevin Albarran, sophomore fullback Edwin Lopez, freshman defenseman/midfielder Jacob Martinez, senior fullback Kyle Pena, junior midfielder Benjamin Rojas and senior midfielder Michael Willoughby were named to the second team. Lopez and Martinez combined for five goals and four assists.
Junior defenseman Myeonghan Oh, senior fullback Alex Ricker and junior midfielder Diego Valdespino earned honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.