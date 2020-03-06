The Colony boys soccer coach Lee Weddall has an old adage or two when talking about his top two goal scorers this season.
“They are chalk and cheese, silk and steel if you like,” Weddall said.
Senior Kolton Chacon and junior Franklin Corona lead the team in goals entering Friday, giving the Cougars huge boosts on the field after losing a dominant senior class a year ago that featured eight seniors – four of which combined for 44 goals and 28 assists – the District 8-5A Offensive Player of the Year, the Utility Player of the Year and the Midfielder of the Year.
While their statistics are similar and impressive, their styles of play provide a stark contrast between one and the other to bring different – and key – elements on the pitch.
Chacon is a “blunt force” and a “beast” in Weddall’s words. He is not afraid to run a player down and is certainly not afraid of anything. He has one of the fastest 40-yard times there, displaying a speed that lends itself to opportunities left and right.
And the results have been evident for The Colony, who is smack dab in the middle of the 8-5A playoff race with just a pair of contests remaining on the gauntlet. Chacon’s four goals and eight points are both the second-most on the roster, only behind Corona in those categories.
“He’ll just run people down,” Weddall said. “Just having someone like that puts a lot of pressure on the other team. It means they can’t send defenders up. They’re always having to keep an eye on him. He has gotten goals just through sheer force of will. Again, he’s not really been through a club system, but he’s being successful because he’s just determined and he’s athletic. And he’s brave.
But Chacon, like Corona, is humble in the face of his success. He knows he couldn’t be doing this without his teammates around him, all of whom have come together and embraced their “#AllIn” mantra.
“It’s also the fact that we have good teamwork,” Chacon said. “I can’t do everything. I’m not going to go running across the defense, get the ball and dribble a layup. It’s just not how that works. It’s moving, having the team chemistry to actually get it up to me so I could.”
Corona brings a style that does not mirror that of Chacon’s at all. He’s the definition of a technically savvy player, and his success has given The Colony another key spark out there.
His five goals and 15 points are both team highs, but he also boasts the No. 1 mark in is assists by dishing out five of those.
“Franklin is a totally different type of player,” Weddall said. “Probably our most technical. He has a really gifted left foot and just seems to be at the right place at the right time, but he’s somewhat more adaptable. We can play him anywhere at midfield and up top.”
As Corona continues to excel as a soccer player, he does not think or take any stock in the impressive numbers he has put up. All he cares about his winning, whether that means scoring, feeding teammates for scores or whatever else it takes to come away with the “W” at the end, just like his counterpart in Chacon.
With the regular season nearing a close, all Corona wants to do is get a few more wins and hopefully help extent The Colony’s campaign into the postseason.
“I don’t care about stats,” Corona said. “I just care about the team. We’re a family. We’re not just players. We’re a family."
