The Colony went 6-0 in the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament to capture first place in the three-day event, held Aug. 11-13 at Crowley High School.
"What I loved that I saw was the chemistry, not just on the court, but also the girls on the bench,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “To see them embrace and high-five, whether it’s for something successful or for a lost point is anything I loved than more than anything they were doing skill-wise."
The Lady Cougars won all four matches in pool play with victories over Everman (25-8, 25-12), Benbrook (25-12, 25-8), Grandview (25-18, 25-15, 25-15) and Crowley (25-13, 25-20, 22-25). The Colony’s three-point loss to Crowley in the third set was the first set that the Lady Cougars have lost all season. .
“We had already secured two out of three sets in that match,” Buckley said. “In pool play, we play three sets no matter what. We were just trying different things.”
In gold bracket play, The Colony cruised to a 25-14, 25-18 win over Blum in the semifinals. In the first-place match, the Lady Cougars swept San Angelo Central by scores of 25-14, 25-21. Senior Grace Witham served 10 straight points in the first set of the championship match. Seniors Kacie Rangel, Marisa Gallardo and Sophie Smith, plus junior Josie Bishop, all had extended runs behind the service line throughout the tournament.
It was the first tournament win in Buckley’s three seasons as head coach. The previous-best showing for the Lady Cougars was a runner-up finish last year at Richardson Berkner High’s Volleywood Tournament.
"It's just the affirmation that they needed for all of the hard work that they’ve put in,” Buckley said. “They were working hard this summer, both with their conditioning and on the court. Being able to see fruits of labor has been extremely valuable to any team and teenagers of this generation, especially with everything that is on social media. Seeing those results is so cool to them."
