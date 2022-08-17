The Colony volleyball

The Colony volleyball team poses for a picture after capturing first place in the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Varsity Tournament on Aug. 13.

 Submitted photo

The Colony went 6-0 in the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament to capture first place in the three-day event, held Aug. 11-13 at Crowley High School.

"What I loved that I saw was the chemistry, not just on the court, but also the girls on the bench,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “To see them embrace and high-five, whether it’s for something successful or for a lost point is anything I loved than more than anything they were doing skill-wise."

