The Colony head boys basketball coach Cleve Ryan and Denton Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet had already made a plan to have their respective teams play each other this season, regardless if they would or wouldn’t be placed in the same district.
When the University Interscholastic League held their biennial meeting earlier this year for district realignment, Denton Ryan and The Colony went their separate ways after spending the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons as foes in District 5-5A. The Raiders are now in 6-5A while the Cougars have been placed in 10-5A.
Yet, those two basketball programs are gearing up to meet for a third consecutive year on the hardwood. Ryan and The Colony will play in Tommy Briggs Gymnasium in The Colony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Denton Ryan has a special place in Cleve’s heart.
The school is named after his father, Billy Ryan, who became the head coach for Denton High’s football team starting in 1969 before stepping down in 1976 to become assistant principal. Billy was named district coach of the year in 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973. The Denton Sports Association honored him as coach of the year in 1972 as well. That marked the first time in program history that the Broncos had won a district title since 1928.
"It's definitely a special thing for our family to be a part of Denton Ryan High School,” Cleve said. “I'm glad that we're playing against each other. We're supporting them in their other programs. I've always had a lot of respect for them, have lots of pride. Very humbled, very blessed to still be connected with them."
Billy passed away when Cleve was a sophomore in high school, but the high school that bears the elder Ryan’s name has his signature inscribed on Denton Ryan’s basketball court.
On Jan. 25, 2019, Cleve coached The Colony’s boys basketball team to a 63-53 win over Denton Ryan. That same night, he watched his son, Grayson, play in the boys freshman game, and daughter, Kennedy, suit up for the Lady Cougars in the girls’ varsity contest.
“It was a pretty cool deal,” Cleve said. “It only got to happen on one night and we all either played or coached on the court that had his name. It was cool that it happened.”
Tuesday will mark the first time that Cleve will get to coach his son, Grayson, a junior, in a varsity game against Denton Ryan – albeit in The Colony’s gymnasium, not that of Ryan’s.
Still, the experience that Grayson had playing inside the high school that is named after his grandfather in January 2019 is one that Cleve hopes that his son will remember for a long time.
"He may not appreciate it right now, think about it that much while in high school,” Cleve said. “Someday, he'll look back and say that I got to play in that gym."
