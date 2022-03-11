MCKINNEY – Three points.
That has been the mantra that The Colony head girls soccer coach Tommy Ray has had for his Lady Cougars this season. Don’t look in the past or ahead. Don’t think about the District 10-5A standings. Even with a playoff berth on the line Thursday night, Ray preached to his players about the importance of staying in the moment.
And because of that mindset, the Lady Cougars are bound for the playoffs for the third straight postseason.
Junior Taryn Sueltz, senior Megan Gilchrist and freshman Angela Reynolds each scored goals in the second half as The Colony turned a one-goal halftime lead into a 5-1 victory over McKinney North on Thursday.
With the win, the Lady Cougars (13-7-2 overall, 7-6 district) have clinched fourth place in 10-5A. The Lady Bulldogs (11-10, 6-7) were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
“At the beginning of the year, nobody thought that this team could do much,” Ray said. “That’s the greatest thing about this, because we lost players and things like that. We have a lot of young people that are growing.”
The Colony made the playoffs by beating the teams below them in the conference standings.
The Lady Cougars were competitive in all six matchups against the top three teams in 10-5A – losing to Lovejoy, Wylie East and Prosper Rock Hill by one goal in each of those games in the second half of district play.
But against the remainder of the district, The Colony outscored their other three rivals – Denison, North, Princeton and Sherman – 42-3 on the season.
As has been the case all season for The Colony, the Lady Cougars received balanced scoring on Thursday. Senior forward Shelby Smith, junior midfielder Kristen Sueltz, Taryn Sueltz, Gilchrist and Reynolds all scored for The Colony against North.
“This is typical for us,” Ray said. “We’ll have four, five or six goals in a game and we’ll have four, five or six different girls score for us. That’s what I love about this team. This team grinds it out and works hard. They play for each other.”
The Colony needed less than 10 minutes to produce the game’s first goal. Freshman Natalie Hernandez set up Smith on the tally. Smith blasted a shot past North keeper Morgan Paley during the seventh minute to give the Lady Cougars a 1-0 lead.
North responded five minutes later.
Lady Bulldog sophomore Dani Anaya dribbled through two Lady Cougar defenders and kicked the ball to the left of Mendoza to knot the score at 1-1.
Later in the first half, The Colony junior forward Gianna Bienati was in front of the net all alone but kicked the ball with her left foot wide right of the North goal. But she atoned in a big way in the second half. Bienati was fouled from behind in the penalty area on a rush up the field. Taryn Sueltz converted the penalty kick, giving The Colony a 3-1 lead.
Even with a two-goal lead, Ray didn’t feel comfortable. Having coached against North head coach Lance Lovell several times, Ray noted that the Lady Bulldogs have forwards that can apply heavy pressure on other teams and the physicality to wear down opponents.
But The Colony kept on moving ahead.
A corner kick by Taryn Sueltz allowed Gilchrist to tap in the ball from the right post to pad the Lady Cougar’s lead to 4-1 with 16 minutes remaining in the ballgame. Then, with three minutes to go, Reynolds scored The Colony’s fifth goal of the game.
“Most of this year, we’ve been a second-half team,” Ray said. “We preach patience. It’s 80 minutes. We can’t let anything else impact us. We fight for each other and stay patient.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.