While the playoff picture was clear for The Colony volleyball team entering Tuesday’s match against Denison, the one thing that Lady Cougars head coach Rachel Buckley didn’t want her team to think about was outside noise.
She didn’t want her Lady Cougars to get too get too hyped up about the possibility of clinching a playoff berth. She didn’t want her players to worry about how other teams were doing. Buckley just wanted her team to focus on the task at hand, that being Denison.
And by blocking out the distractions, The Colony earned its first playoff berth of the Buckley era. The Lady Cougars started fast and never looked back in earning a 3-0 sweep of the Yellow Jackets (25-11, 25-15, 25-7) on senior night in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
“I was so proud of the way that they handled all of the excitement and distractions,” Buckley said. “They still came out and set a great tone going into the postseason. It wasn’t just goofy or silly. There weren’t a lot of unforced errors. We came in and did what we had to do.”
And The Colony (25-12 overall, 8-6 district) also received some help from district foe Lovejoy. The Lady Leopards earned a 3-0 victory against Rock Hill (7-7 10-5A), meaning that the Lady Cougars will finish in fourth place in the district standings and won’t have to worry about a play-in game with the Blue Hawks to determine the final playoff berth in District 10-5A.
The Colony will play 9-5A champion Frisco Reedy next week in a bi-district playoff at a time and location to be determined.
“I am so excited,” Buckley said. “That was our biggest goal this season, which was to make the playoffs. I think we hit that and I’m so excited to run with this team and see what they can do.”
As far as Tuesday’s match against Denison, The Colony dominated play, trailing just once on the evening – a 1-0 deficit at in the second set. Otherwise, it was a great night all the way around for the Lady Cougars. Senior Lydia Gentry got senior night started off on the right foot for her team, spotting a pair of service aces over the first four points of set one as The Colony raced out to an early 5-0 lead.
Senior left-side hitter Melanie Mora added to the fast start, swatting two kills over the next three points, for an 8-1 lead for the Lady Cougars.
And it wasn’t just Mora that delivered on offense for The Colony. Junior setter Sophia Smith set up the Lady Cougars’ hitters well, distributing the ball to multiple players to keep the defense for the Yellow Jackets off balance. She finished the night with 31 assists.
Six different Lady Cougars finished with at least two kills, with sophomore Josie Bishop leading the way with 10 kills. Senior Natalie Hawkins tallied nine kills. Mora and senior Lily Quinones each contributed six kills. Junior Nadia Inocan had four kills.
“I had a feeling that my setter was trying to get my seniors as many kills as they could get, but it ended up working and moving around our offense and showing her that as well,” Buckley said. “That’s a beautiful realization going into the postseason.”
