The Colony softball superstar Jayda Coleman capped off her high school career with the highest of honors Thursday.
Coleman was tabbed as the 2019-20 Gatorade Texas Softball Player of the Year to become the first-ever player from The Colony to receive this honor, highlighting a season where she dominated on both the mound and at the plate before the remainder of the year was canceled.
Coleman helped the Lady Cougars to a 15-3-1 record this season and dominated every step of the way, compiling a .717 batting average, 41 steals, 29 RBI and 10 triples. Additionally, in her first time pitching in a decade, Coleman had a perfect 12-0 record along with a remarkable 0.89 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 55 innings.
During her four-year career at The Colony, Coleman was an unstoppable force as a shortstop. She had a .702 career batting average while recording 279 hits and 209 stolen bases an route to three MaxPreps first team All-American selections.
With Coleman on the roster, the Lady Cougars made history and never failed to post a deep playoff run. As a freshman in 2017, they won their first state title, following that up with an area-round trip in 2018 and a state semifinal berth in 2019.
In 2019, Coleman was also one of two high school players on the USA Softball Junior Women’s National Team that went on to claim the title at the Under-19 World Championships that summer. She had a .432 average and 13 steals during that run to the world title.
Coleman, tabbed as the No. 1 softball player in the country, will continue her softball career in the Big 12 at Oklahoma, joining a program that has made eight College World Series appearances since 2011 and won four NCAA titles – including a string of back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.