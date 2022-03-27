For The Colony head softball coach Deana Coleman, it appeared that career coaching win No. 500 was going to be put on hold for at least three more days.
For the six innings of Tuesday’s District 10-5A game, the Lady Cougars weren’t able to scratch across a run against Sherman sophomore pitcher Bailey Miller.
Down to their final out, the Lady Cougars got to work. Senior Olivia Wick got the rally started with a double then scored on an RBI single by her younger sister, sophomore shortstop Sabrina Wick. Juniors Sydney Young and Kaitlyn Moeller followed with back-to-back RBI singles, and Moeller’s hit gave The Colony its first lead of the ballgame.
Moeller’s single held up as the game-winner as The Colony earned a 3-2 road win at Sherman.
Coleman was scheduled to be recognized for her 500th win during Friday’s home game against McKinney North. She led The Colony to its first state championship in 2017 and the team was a state semifinalist in 2019.
The Colony made sure that Moeller’s hit stood as the game-winner.
Lady Cougar senior pitcher Tamya Waiters finished off the Bearcats, striking out the first two batters that she faced in the bottom of the seventh inning before inducing a fly-out, which was caught by junior second baseman Madison Levsey, for the final out of the game.
Waiters and Miller put on quite the show on the mound with the two pitchers combining for 21 strikeouts – 11 by Waiters. But it was The Colony senior right-hander that got the better of this match-up. Waiters yielded five hits and two runs and needed just 82 pitches to get through her outing.
The top three batters of The Colony’s lineup – Olivia Wick, Sabrina Wick and Young – each had six hits, and the Lady Cougars finished with nine hits as a team. Waiters contributed a triple.
It was the third straight win for the Lady Cougars, who improved to 9-7-1 overall and 4-1 in 10-5A.
WAITERS TOSSES NO-HITTER
On a day in which Waiters wasn’t at her best physically due to an illness, she powered through that ailment and pitched a no-hitter.
Waiters struck out nine and allowed two runs as The Colony cruised to a 14-2 run-rule win in five innings against Princeton on March 18.
“Our pitcher is nauseated,” Coleman said. “I don’t know if she ate something. I was like, ‘What a great job, because you have to learn to pitch well when you don’t have your best stuff, when you’re not feeling great. Can you work through it?’ She had a no-hitter and pitched great.”
Waiters not only got the job done on the mound but also at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Olivia Wick and Young also had two hits apiece with Wick driving in three runs on the afternoon.
It was a solid day offensively for The Colony, which scored six runs in the first inning and eight more in the second and took a 14-2 lead after two innings.
Princeton actually struck first. The Lady Panthers capitalized on three walks and two hit batsmen in the top of the first inning to scrape across the first two runs of the ballgame.
But great discipline by The Colony allowed the Lady Cougars to win this battle. Princeton hurler Hallie Day threw 100 pitches in three innings – 50 for balls – issued seven walks, hit two batters and allowed 11 hits.
As the saying goes, “Good things happen when you put the ball in play.” That’s exactly what the Lady Cougars did against the Lady Panthers.
Waiters gave The Colony the lead for good with an RBI single through the left side of the field and Olivia Wick capped off a six-run first inning for the Lady Cougars with a hard ground ball that was hit into center field for a two-run single.
“We were patient at the plate,” Coleman said.
