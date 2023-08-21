Of the nine months or so that encompass a typical school year, there's just something that hits different about that first week of high school football.
For the past few weeks, I've waded back into another year of coverage through early-season volleyball, covering games and shooting photos at tournaments, on top of sprinkling in a few trips to football practices throughout the schedule.
But this week is when things really shift gears. That first weekend assembling the coverage schedule, posting our annual all-market football preview to our website (which you can check out at starlocalmedia.com), and the first nosedive into what's traditionally one of the most festive times of the year throughout the state.
That fanfare extends to the coaches, players, parents and fans involved in what has become a seemingly year-round process that at long last culminates with their favorite team's opening kickoff either Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Every team enters that ballgame 0-0, and those same programs have all taken various steps forward in filling whatever voids were left by graduation, transfers or staff changes during the offseason. Coaches have their starting 22s in place, for now, and players have put forth the effort to earn those coveted spots.
Having discussed those situations with the coaches of the 15 high school football programs that I'll be covering this year, that builds plenty of excitement on my end for wanting to see these teams fulfill their goals for the season.
I'm excited to see which contenders emerge for district titles and beyond. The last team standing in Star Local Media's coverage area last season was Prosper, which made a prolific run to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals. As the Eagles try and build off that success, it'll mean navigating what's still one of the premier districts in the state in 5-6A.
At this point, fans might as well pencil in any game featuring the projected top four teams in that district as a must-see attraction. Prosper will have to tangle with perennial powerhouses like Denton Guyer and Allen, while McKinney has high hopes after a breakthrough run of its own to the regional semifinals.
I'm excited to see rivalries renewed, both new and old. Of course, there are the usual local benchmarks like Plano vs. Plano East or the Crosstown Showdown between McKinney and McKinney Boyd that will always carry prestige, but I've got an eye on Celina vs. Anna on Sept. 15 and Lovejoy vs. Melissa on Nov. 2 as two priority stops on my coverage schedule.
Celina dominated the rivalry with Anna throughout the 2010s, but the Coyotes struck back last year by edging the Bobcats twice, including a 27-24 ballgame in the regional semifinals. It wouldn't be a surprise if they met two more times this season.
And who wouldn't want to see the encore between Lovejoy and Melissa after what was one of the area's most entertaining regular-season games last year—a back-and-forth thriller decided on a last-minute two-point conversion and won by Melissa 36-35. Now that both are in 5A, the roots of a rivalry between these two area powers may just be taking shape.
I'm excited to see which programs take a step forward under a second-year head coach. Of the 16 teams that I wrote about in SLM's all-market football preview (which, again, can be found at starlocalmedia.com), nine had a new head coach last season.
Of course, there will be plenty of eyes on Allen's path back to title contention under Lee Wiginton. McKinney North looks to continue its ascent with a cadre of a skill-position standouts and a veteran defense, while Plano East, McKinney Boyd and Prosper Rock Hill hope a full offseason under their new regimes leads to bigger things this fall after missing out on the playoffs last year.
On a similar accord, three of the teams in my coverage area are under new leadership this season. I'm excited to see how Plano adapts to a more up-tempo, vertical offense under Cody White, or if Prosper's run of excellence at the 6A level continues under former offensive coordinator Tyler Moore. And don't sleep on the newcomer of the party, as Prosper Walnut Grove undertakes its first year of varsity football with an outlaw schedule chalked in powerhouse opponents.
I'm excited to see how Plano West finds its footing with a roster full of varsity newcomers, how Prestonwood Christian builds off last year's state runner-up finish, if brighter pastures are on the horizon for John Paul II in their second swim through an independent schedule, and if McKinney Christian can parlay an experienced roster into its first playoff win since 2017.
No matter where your favorite team left off at the end of the 2022 season, and what transpired in the months since during the offseason, there's always some reason to conjure a bit of excitement for what lies ahead this fall.
Right now, all those little subplots are unknown. But we'll get the answers soon enough, and I'm excited to find out.
