Celina football

Anna got the better of Celina last season in a pair of games decided by three points, including in the regional semifinals. The two teams rematch in non-district play on Sept. 15.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

Of the nine months or so that encompass a typical school year, there's just something that hits different about that first week of high school football.

For the past few weeks, I've waded back into another year of coverage through early-season volleyball, covering games and shooting photos at tournaments, on top of sprinkling in a few trips to football practices throughout the schedule.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments