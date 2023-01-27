2022 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team: See who made the 2nd team defense!
DEFENSIVE LINE: Obi Udom, junior, Frisco Heritage
Udom enjoyed a breakout season in which he was named the 6-5A Division I defensive newcomer of the year. The junior was a force all season, registering 69 tackles with 17 for loss, seven sacks, nine quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and a fumble recovery. Udom had a 10-tackle, two-sack performance against Sherman and he shined against district champion Reedy with 12 tackles, with three for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Kennedy McDowell, senior, Frisco Memorial
The season did not go the way the Warriors would have hoped, as they finished with a 2-8 record, but there were bright spots and McDowell was one of them. Despite where they finished in the standings, coaches thought enough of McDowell’s efforts to vote him as the 3-5A Division II defensive lineman of the year. The Colorado State signee recorded 60 tackles, with nine for loss, and a forced fumble.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Luke Johnson, junior, Prosper
Johnson generated plenty of pressure off the line for the Eagles throughout a monster junior campaign. The all-district first-teamer totaled 40 tackles on the year with 13 resulting in a loss of yardage, and he also chipped in seven sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble to help spur Prosper’s run to the state semifinals.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Zina Umeozulu, junior, Allen
Umeozulu was a breakout sensation as a sophomore, earning 5-6A defensive newcomer of the year honors. A four-star edge rusher tabbed among the best in the country at his position, Umeozulu built off that year by earning a spot on the all-district first team after totaling 56 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a trio of fumble recoveries during Allen’s run to the bi-district round of the playoffs.
LINEBACKER: Blake Fann, senior, Frisco Lone Star
The senior inside linebacker was a unanimous selection to the 6-5A Division I all-district team, as he put together another huge season with 119.5 tackles, with 17.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven quarterback pressures, four pass break-ups and a pair of forced fumbles. Fann recorded 15 tackles in the season opener against Texas High and it was the first of six games where he had double-digit stops.
LINEBACKER: Royce Carver, senior, McKinney
Carver was a tackling machine at the second level of McKinney’s defense, which amassed some of the area’s top run-stuffing numbers at just 143.9 yards allowed per game. Carver bottled up opposing offenses to the tune of 137 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss, plus two sacks, one pass break-up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
LINEBACKER: Rendell Carter, senior, Lewisville
When it comes stopping an opposing ball carrier in their tracks, Carter excelled in that area. Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, Carter, an outside linebacker, finished with 76 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four sacks and four quarterback pressures. Carter will continue his football career at Tyler Junior College.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Xavier Filsaime, junior, McKinney
Filsaime began his high school as one of the Lions’ top receivers before transitioning to safety for his junior season. The defensive back has caught the eye of a who’s who of college football powerhouses with more than 25 scholarship offers and he backed up that attention by amassing 92 tackles with three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during the 2022 season.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Xinjin Gomez, senior, Lake Dallas
One of the more versatile secondary players in the area, Gomez has a knack for coming down in the box to make a tackle but is also proficient in defending the pass. He was a big reason why the Falcons went 7-4 and was a playoff team for the first time since 2018. Named to the 3-5A Division II second team, Gomez recorded three interceptions, four pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, 68 tackles and three tackles for loss.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Zach Ramirez, senior, Frisco Wakeland
In the talent-rich 6-5A Division I, Ramirez emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the area, as he posted a district-best five interceptions for the Wolverines, who qualified for the playoffs for the 10th straight season. In addition to the picks, the senior also recorded 31 tackles, with 14 of those being solo stops, nine pass break-ups and a trio of forced fumbles.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Carter Stoutmire, senior, Prestonwood
Stoutmire’s 43 tackles may not fly off the page, but chalk that up to a reluctance from opposing quarterbacks to throw in the direction of the Colorado commit. But when tested, Stoutmire made plenty of plays at cornerback with seven pass break-ups and six interceptions as one of the key components in Prestonwood’s run to the TAPPS Div. I state title game.
