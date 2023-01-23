Riley Courtney

The Colony senior Riley Courtney is 42-5 on the season and is seeking his first berth in the Class 5A state wrestling tournament.

 Submitted photo

It was a coincidence that The Colony senior Riley Courtney was introduced to martial arts.

His father, Matt, ran an Allstate insurance agency that was located just a few doors away from a Taekwondo studio. One day, Matt asked Riley if he wanted to try Taekwondo.

