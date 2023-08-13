THE COLONY – All of the construction at and around Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium has Cougars junior wide receiver/cornerback Adyn Henry needing a couple extra minutes to walk from the parking lot to the fieldhouse.
"Having to walk through all of those gates was definitely different,” he said.
Construction of a new press box is nearing completion while a new, on-campus multi-purpose facility that will connect Tommy Thomas Gymnasium in the south tennis court alley area is scheduled to be completed in 2024, as part of a bond project that was approved by the LISD Board of Trustees in 2017.
The Colony football team is looking to construct a winner.
The Cougars made the playoffs seven years in a row from 2013 to 2019 but have missed the postseason in each of the last three seasons. Although The Colony graduated several key players from last season’s 4-6 team, the Cougars bring back six all-District 3-5A Division I award winners who are hungry to end the team’s playoff drought. The Colony was picked to finish in third place in the coaches’ preseason poll.
"Big motivation,” said junior wide receiver/cornerback Adyn Henry. “We're trying to put in the work so that we can make it."
The Colony returned to the field Thursday for the fourth day of fall practice. And like every other team in the Dallas area, the Cougars have practiced in excessive heat weather conditions. The high temperature on Thursday afternoon exceeded 100 degrees for the 19th consecutive day. Because of the hot weather, The Colony was limited to one hour of practice outside and couldn’t snap on the shoulder pads.
"This is definitely the hottest practice that we've been through,” Henry said. “You can feel the heat without the pads on. If we were in pads, you would definitely feel it right now."
The Colony came into fall practice in search of a new vocal leader. Senior lineman Richard McCullough and senior tight end/defensive end John Said have taken on that role, which was held last year by Kam Wesley.
“Rich McCullough makes sure that everybody is working and that nobody is slacking,” Henry said. “John Said does a lot of talking.”
Henry is excited for the potential of The Colony’s secondary, which will also feature junior Sean Keenan and senior Zion Brown. Brown was named to the all-district second team last year after he finished with 35 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
“We all work well together and communicate,” Henry said. “We're going to be a lockdown defense this year.”
The Colony lost three key defensive linemen in Aaron Trotter, Ethan Chirinos and Trent Johnson from last season’s team to graduation, but the Cougars have received great effort in practice from seniors William Adegbenro and Kiyen DeCluette.
“Lot of seniors last year,” DeCluette said. “But with all of the people that we have coming back, I don't think that we take a step back.”
Adegbenro finished last season with 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and three sacks. DeCluette was just as disruptive, having recorded 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, nine quarterback pressures and four sacks.
“There's not really a weak point in our defensive line this year,” Adegbenro said. “We have so many seniors coming back that have experience that no matter who we going against, we're going to dominate and create a lot of pressure.”
For as productive as Adegbenro and DeCluette have been on the field, DeCluette said that all of the instruction that they had received from Chirinos, Johnson and Trotter helped them to become better players. Adegbenro praised Chirinos’ effort and work ethic, Johnson’s technique and Trotter’s ability to make plays.
“We've gone against the best and we might arguably be in the best district in the state,” DeCluette said. “It can't get much better. We're planning to go against everyone with our all.”
Offensively, junior quarterback Carson Cox won a competition to be the Cougars’ starting quarterback in 2022. But this season, he came into fall practice as the anointed starter. Cox was named the District 3-5A offensive newcomer of the year his sophomore season after he threw for 2,000 yards and rushed for 452 yards with 24 total touchdowns.
Cox built great chemistry last season with senior Chase Glover, who caught 18 balls for 400 yards with five receiving touchdowns. The junior quarterback has been working hard to get in reps with Henry and juniors Carmello Torres and Kingston Jones.
"I feel like I have a lot more confidence,” Cox said. “Going through the season and progressing, I feel like that I have a lot more confidence. Chase is looking way better. He gets out of his break better."
The Colony kicks off the season Aug. 25 at home against Red Oak.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.