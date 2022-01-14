The Colony boys soccer team came into this season knowing there would be plenty of shoes to fill.
Gone are 12 players – which included nine seniors – that were starters or came off the bench, all of whom helped to lead the Cougars to their first district championship since 1998 and first win in the postseason since 2014.
That left Lee Weddall, who has been The Colony’s head coach since 2008, looking for players to step up and fill those voids that were lost to either graduation or transfer.
The Cougars return three highly-decorated players from last year in junior goalie Bryan Carrillo, junior midfielder Edwin Lopez and sophomore forward Blake Galvez.
Carrillo finished with 10 shutouts last season and was named to the District 10-5A first team. He has picked up where he left off, going 4-0-1 this year with two shutouts and has allowed just two goals. Carrillo has split time in net with junior Anthony Vasquez, who already has two victories via shutout.
“Bryan has been gung-ho from the start,” Weddall said. “He’s one of the top goalkeepers in Region II-5A, in my opinion.”
Galvez, also a first-teamer, tallied four goals and four assists as a freshman.
Galvez and Lopez have provided the scoring punch for the Cougars, scoring a combined eight goals this season – five by Galvez and three by Lopez.
Galvez, along with sophomore Sean Pena, are two of the fastest players on the team, Weddall said. Galvez already has matched his goal total from last season, just six matches into this year, although he was forced to exit less than five minutes into Thursday’s match vs. Garland Naaman Forest with a bone bruise – an injury that Weddall listed as day-to-day.
Two other players that are expected to receive significant playing time this season after playing in a reserve role last year are Diego Valdespino, a senior midfielder, and Marcos Valdespino, a junior midfielder/forward – both of whom are cousins.
“Honestly, I’ve been very impressed with them, especially with Diego,” Weddall said. “Diego is not the most talented player, but is very determined and knows his role. He sticks to what he can do. I have kids who don't have a lot of club experience. They keep it very simple. Our secret is what our strengths are and maximizing them.”
However, the future of the program resides in its sophomore class.
In addition to Galvez and Pena, Weddall likes the potential of midfielders Hugo Castillon and Rodolfo Reyes and defenseman/midfielder Juan Guedez, a move-in from Venezuela.
“The chemistry is fantastic,” Weddall said. “The kids work so hard for each other. Not as much talent as last year, but really well organized and everyone knows their role. They play within spectrum of their ability, keep it very simple. We’re making ourselves tough for other teams to break down.”
As for Tuesday’s match against Naaman Forest, The Colony lost 1-0 on a header by the Rangers with less than five minute remaining in the second half. It was the first loss for the Cougars, who went 4-0-1 in their first five matches, including wins over Mesquite Poteet (4-1), Dumas (4-2), Abilene (1-0) and Denton Ryan (4-2). The Colony clanked a shot off the post and missed a wide-open net in the game against Naaman Forest.
The Cougars have shared the ball well, with 10 different Cougars recording at least one assist – three by junior Oldayir Najera.
Although there are concerns about team depth – especially should any major injuries or positive COVID-19 cases arise, Weddall said – The Colony should be one of six teams that should be in the mix for the district crown. Princeton, which was a young team a year ago, is unbeaten at 3-0-1.
“I think the kids before them have done a great service in setting up that reputation,” Weddall said. “We’re not super strong this year, but very organized. Our reputation helped us at start of games, which is making other teams cautious.”
The Colony hosts defending Class 4A state runner-up Diamond Hill-Jarvis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Tommy Briggs Cougar Stadium – the final tune-up before District 10-5A play begins the following week. The Cougars kick off conference play at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lovejoy.
