There was no shortage of offense in Tuesday’s boys basketball game between Frisco Heritage and The Colony.
The Cougars kept pace with the Coyotes in the first half. However, the second half proved to be a different story. Heritage outscored The Colony 46-37 during the final two quarters of play and went on to earn an 82-71 victory in Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
Junior guard Jaidyn Cotto did all he could to keep The Colony (1-4) in the game as he poured in a team-high 23 points. Cotto, though, did receive plenty of support from his teammates. Seniors Grayson Ryan, Shenard Aiken and Xavier McKinney each scored 15 points in the loss.
Heritage (6-1) senior Nicholas Jett scored 29 points to lead all scorers, followed by 18 points by Obi Udom and 15 points from Taven Washington.
The loss comes one week after The Colony was unable to build on a first-quarter lead in a 52-37 loss to Wylie. The Cougars held a slim 13-10 edge after eight minutes of play, but the Bulldogs clamped down on defense and held The Colony to 24 points over the last three quarters.
Cotto totaled 13 points in the loss, followed by 12 points from Ryan.
The Colony played in a tournament in Abilene this weekend. The Cougars are scheduled to return to the court Monday for a 6 p.m. home game against Irving.
