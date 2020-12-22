In the final game before the Christmas holiday for The Colony girls basketball team, the Lady Cougars got off to the start that it desired.
Behind solid efforts from senior Aariyah Cotto and freshman Rayna Williams, the Lady Cougars took a 10-9 lead in the first quarter but was unable to build on that advantage. Wylie East held the Lady Cougars to just one field goal in the second quarter.
East’s ability to force turnovers and create shot opportunities for its post players near the basket allowed the Lady Raiders to pull away for a 59-40 victory on Tuesday. During the second and third quarters, East got The Colony to cough up the ball 15 times. As a result, the Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Cougars 37-17 over that span of play.
After clinging on to a one-point advantage through the first quarter, The Colony (3-8 overall, 1-2 district) was held to a spinning jump shot by Cotto and a pair of free throws by Kennedy Shaw in the second quarter. Cotto’s field goal ended a scoring drought that spanned more than five minutes of game time for the Lady Cougars. East led 25-14 at halftime.
Cotto scored 16 points to pace The Colony, while Williams chipped in eight points.
East (12-3, 3-0) received a monster effort in the paint from senior 6-foot-1 forward A’Kasha Davis. She finished with 17 points and attempted 11 free throws with seven successful makes. Her hard work near the basket helped the Lady Raiders to seize control late in the third quarter.
The Colony continued to battle in the fourth quarter despite trailing by double digits. Cotto and Aaliyah Brown each attempted four free throws during the game’s final eight minutes. Brown scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cougars will look to earn their fourth win of the season Dec. 30 at Princeton.
