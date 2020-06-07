The Colony baseball team reaped the success of a strong offseason in the weight room.
A post on the team’s Twitter account listed that the Cougars had improved their slugging percentage by 115 points from a year ago and, if you branch off those numbers onto individual players, it exemplified the improvement in their overall record compared to a year ago.
The Colony went 7-3-1 in a 2020 season that was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was one win shy of matching the Cougars’ win total from all of 2019, when the team went 8-22-1.
That improvement didn’t go unnoticed.
Out of 2,500 baseball players in Texas, three Cougars broke into the top 100 in several statistical categories according to txhighschoolbaseball.com – all of whom were playing in their junior season.
Ryan Scott, a Dallas Baptist commit, finished 10th in 5A in batting average with a whopping mark of .556, and also broke into the top 100 in home runs (two) and stolen bases (nine).
Chase Brown was a threat on the base path, finishing with 11 stolen bases, good for 29th in the state, in addition to four doubles.
The Colony also had a pitcher break the top 100.
Hitters had little success against Devin Reyna, who posted a stifling earned-run average of 0.42, good for 32nd in 5A.
