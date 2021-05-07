FRISCO –Devin Reyna braced for the dogpile.
The Colony senior right-hander shrugged his arms against his body as his teammates stormed out of the dugout. He’s been on the bottom end of the pile before. Luckily for Reyna, he didn’t have to worry about a dogpile this time around.
Instead, he was followed by his teammates as they took a victory lap in right field shortly after Reyna polished off a complete-game victory, lifting The Colony to a 4-1 win over Lone Star in Game 2 of a Class 5A bi-district playoff series on Friday evening at Smotherman Field.
“Last time that happened, I got hurt,” Reyna joked.
Reyna worked through some early struggles on the mound and he got better as the game moved along. He struck out eight and allowed one run (zero earned) on three hits, pitching The Colony into the second round of the playoffs for the second time in program history.
The first occurrence came against these same Rangers in 2018, when The Colony topped Lone Star in three games. The Cougars await the winner of a bi-district series between Dallas Adams and Dallas Sunset.
“I’ve never felt this way before. It’s great,” Reyna said. “Whenever I first started pitching, I didn’t have my best stuff. I couldn’t get my pitches down because I was slipping. They told me that I can wear my cleats and I started to get my stuff back. But at the end of the day, we played together as a team.”
Offense wasn’t easy to come by Friday as Reyna was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Lone Star’s Teagan Rehwald. The two teams combined for eight hits, but a three-run home run by Cougar senior Ryan Scott in the top of the third inning that proved to be the difference. Scott went 3-for-3 at the plate, which came after the Dallas Baptist University signee finished hitless in Game 1.
“I had a pretty rough day Thursday,” Scott said. “I went 0-for-3 and saw nothing but sliders. I made a little adjustment today at practice, staying through the right part of the field. The first pitch was a curve ball at my head. I was expecting a fastball and told myself, ‘Don’t be late to it.’ Sure enough, it was a fastball, and I was on it.”
Lone Star capitalized on a fielding error by The Colony in the home half of the third to plate a run. Chase Womack, who hit a double to lead off the frame, scored on the errant throw by the Cougars to first base. But, that only cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Colony senior Christian Matthews connected on an RBI single that bounced out of the glove of Ranger center fielder Owen Peck and onto the turf in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-1 Cougar advantage.
Game 1 was another pitcher’s duel. Scott tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts and held off a late charge by Lone Star to lift The Colony to a 3-2 victory on Thursday.
Rangers pitcher Dom Reid was just as imposing on the mound as he struck out 10 Cougars, but he couldn’t overcome some control issues in the second inning.
Chris Hartley drew a bases-loaded walk to plate the first run for The Colony and Will Warren followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to increase The Cougar advantage to 2-0.
Cade Irwin went 2-for-3 at the plate for The Colony (22-7-2).
