The Colony senior guards Grayson Ryan and Jahyden Davis and junior guard Jaidyn Cotto each brought a different skill-set to the Cougar boys basketball team.
But Cotto, Davis and Ryan all played off each other’s strengths, which helped to contribute to the big picture for The Colony. And because of their efforts on the court, the Cougars clinched another playoff berth. In a Region II-5A bi-district playoff, The Colony gave eventual regional runner-up Frisco Memorial all that it could handle in a 67-60 loss.
Other coaches took notice of The Colony’s top three players and rewarded Cotto and Ryan with selections on the District 10-5A first team, while Davis earned a spot on the second team. Also, seniors Phoenix Williams, Shenard Aiken and Xavier McKinney were named honorable mention.
Ryan, the son of Cougars head coach Cleve Ryan, was The Colony’s top scoring threat from behind the 3-point line. Grayson averaged a team-best 15 points per game on 44% shooting, making 75 3s on the season.
"Grayson had a great year for us,” coach Ryan said. “He shot the ball really well from the outside for us. Going into district, he was being face-guarded a lot and was still able to contribute to our success as a team."
While Grayson Ryan did a lot of damage from behind the arc, Cotto was fearless in attacking the basket. Cotto’s ability to also rebound the ball well drew the praise of his head coach. Cotto went on to average 13 points on 48% shooting from inside the arc and grabbed four rebounds a game. Perhaps his biggest moment of the season came Jan. 28 when he made the game-winning tip-in with less than two seconds left in overtime, giving the Cougars a 57-55 victory over Princeton.
"He was able to drive the ball really well and get to the basket, which either led to him scoring the ball at the basket and kicking it out to his teammates,” coach Ryan said. “He also had steals on defense, helping him to get easy baskets."
Davis handled the point-guard duties for The Colony, and he thrived in that role, making tough passes to get easy shots for his Cougar teammates. Overall, he poured 10 points and 4.5 assists per game, while also making 71 3-pointers.
“He got us into our offense when we needed to,” coach Ryan said. “Both Grayson and Jaidyn fed off him. He could drive and shoot well at times. Another good thing that he did was pass the ball really well.”
Aiken, who transferred to The Colony from Plano West, provided good secondary scoring for the Cougars. McKinney and Williams brought solid rim protection to the Cougars’ lineup.
The Colony also got the job done in the classroom. Grayson Ryan, Jake Baxter, Ryan Hilliard and Braden Housewright were named to the academic all-district team.
