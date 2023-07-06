Kamden Wesley

Kamden Wesley logged 2,851 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns during his prep career for The Colony football team.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. 

During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Little Elm and The Colony, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years. 

