One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Little Elm and The Colony, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the first of a two-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at The Colony and Little Elm who are moving on.
Aaliyah Brown, The Colony girls basketball
Brown saw a lot happen during her four seasons with The Colony. She played for three different head coaches and sandwiched a pair of 20-plus-win seasons around back-to-back losing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22 in which the Lady Cougars tallied just 16 wins.
But the one constant that The Colony had was Brown’s hard-nosed play around the basket.
Brown’s determination to rebound and score in the paint parlayed into three all-district selections, and she saved her best for last.
Voted as the District 9-5A co-offensive player of the year, Brown flourished under first-year Lady Cougars head coach Chance Smith. Brown averaged 11.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game to guide The Colony to a 27-win season – an 18-win improvement from the previous season – and a district championship. The Lady Cougars made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and went three rounds deep to finish as a regional quarterfinalist.
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
It didn’t take long for Little Elm to realize that Kimpson was a budding superstar.
In just her second career high school game, Kimpson poured in 36 points against Sherman. But it was in the Lady Lobos’ next game – a 74-73 overtime win over Frisco Centennial – that got the attention of college teams. In a game in which there were several Division I prospects on the hardwood, the UNLV signed tallied 36 points in the one-point victory.
Kimpson earned a district superlative all four years, including back-to-back 5-6A MVP honors to close out her decorated career, to lead Little Elm to a 74-35 overall record.
Kimpson saved her best for last. She averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 assists to guide Little Elm to their first district championship in 21 years and first appearance in the regional final in program history.
Cadence Hernandez, Little Elm softball
There was a time when Hernandez wasn’t sure if she would play softball again.
Hernandez began her high school career with a bang, hitting five home runs before the remainder of her freshman season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A medical scare forced Hernandez to miss all of her sophomore season, as the Little Elm third baseman underwent one procedure to remove a tumor in her right shoulder and another to remove a cyst.
A doctor told Hernandez that it would be at least a year until she could resume her softball career, but she was back on the field for the start of her junior season. Hernandez had a triumphant return as she hit .420 with five home runs and 34 hits. More importantly, she helped to engineer a huge turnaround for Little Elm, which went from just four wins in 2021 to 13 and a playoff berth in 2022.
Hernandez, a UT-Dallas pledge, led Little Elm to a second consecutive playoff berth this season, hitting a team-best .455 with one home run, 14 doubles and 24 RBIs.
Kamden Wesley, The Colony football
Although injuries had sidelined Wesley at times, the running back was a game-changer when healthy.
Despite missing three games to injury, Wesley was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. One out of every eight carries went for a touchdown. He totaled 764 rushing yards and also caught seven balls for 178 yards with 15 total touchdowns.
And that’s on the offensive side of the ball.
Wesley was given a rare start at cornerback in The Colony’s 3-5A Div. I game versus Fort Worth South Hills on Sept. 10. He set the tone with an interception on the second play of the game. Moments later, Wesley rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to open the score. The Cougars built a 65-0 halftime lead and went on to earn a 72-0 win.
Wesley, a four-year starter, finished his prep career with 2,851 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. He had a career-high 979 rushing yards his junior season.
Kristen Sueltz, The Colony girls soccer
The Colony head girls soccer coach Tommy Ray has called Sueltz the “glue” that galvanizes the Lady Cougars.
It’s a big reason why Sueltz has been named team captain in each of the last two seasons.
The Colony has looked up to Sueltz for leadership, but she has backed up her words with incredible play.
Sueltz guided the Lady Cougars to 54 wins and three playoffs berths in her four seasons that she had donned The Colony’s black and gold, and this season, became the program’s all-time leading scorer in girls soccer.
Named to the all-district first team, Sueltz tallied 14 goals and 10 assists as a senior. On Feb. 24, she scored the 48th and 49th goals of her high school career to take over the all-time scoring lead in the history of the Lady Cougars' soccer program.
