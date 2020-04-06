Not long after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools across the state to close until May 4, The Colony head football coach Rudy Rangel informed his team of the next steps regarding their spring period.
With no chance to return to campus for at least the next month and the UIL announcing last month that the earliest things can resume is also that same May 4 date, Rangel informed his team that spring football is canceled for them.
“Now with being out to May 4, no practices or games – there’s not enough time for us to get it in, even if we came back on May 4,” Rangel said. “I shared with them that I picked up a second scrimmage, which I used to do before I was a 4A, 5A coach.”
But with the cancelation of spring football for the Cougars, this opened up opportunities for them to venture elsewhere and look ahead to the fall.
Two scrimmages are now on the gauntlet. The Colony will first head to Lake Dallas before its second scrimmage at Richland.
Both of those road tilts – along with the season-opening affair at Corsicana – will provide long-term benefits for a young Cougars squad that will bring in 17 new starters after graduating a loaded senior class that featured a number of Power Five-bound college signees.
“We added that, and they understood,” Rangel said. “They got a little fired up because we’re going to get (another scrimmage).”
Plus, they will now arrive for fall camp one week earlier than they were initially scheduled to. With that time, they will not only have an extra week of practice, but they will also return to some retro-style practice sessions before the 2020 campaign begins.
“We’ll follow the guidelines of UIL, but we’ll have literally two-a-days, old-school two-a-days, which we haven’t had in a couple of years,” Rangel said. “That’s going to be exciting. When we get there, if we get there and everything is on schedule for the fall, that’s going to be some really valuable time for my young football team.”
In the meantime, the Cougars are working through this and trying to keep things as normal as possible during these abnormal times.
Last Thursday, Rangel started video conferencing every single player in the program. He and the staff are making sure everyone is safe and that their families are taken care of.
What Rangel also told them was to be a generous neighbor. Whenever Rangel goes to the store, he buys whatever his elderly neighbors need. After his players clear his first two hurdles – safety and taking care of their families – he wants them to lend a helping hand to their neighbors and represent the program and school in the best way possible.
“My team is a very high-character team with really good kids and a lot of those kids are really making some headway and just making sure the program is a resource to everybody in the city,” Rangel said. “We check on the well-being and all that before we do anything else, and then we just want their minds stimulated.”
With the break from working out together and going to campus, that means workouts must be done from home. The Colony posts online workouts and gives the players two separate workouts – one for those with weights and one without weights.
Everyone on the roster is in an accountability group, and each of them will check on one another. They also have their position meetings while sticking to a schedule — with the position meetings starting at 11 a.m., moving to 10:30 a.m., then to 10 a.m. and now to 9:30 a.m. starting Monday – and are having players work out during their typical athletic time between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Rangel has seen his players keep themselves in shape and is thrilled that they are adhering to the guidelines while working out.
“I told the boys don’t gather up with anybody,” Rangel said. “Now if you’re all running in the same neighborhoods and you see somebody, don’t high five them. We are going to social distance, but I love the fact that I get to drive around The Colony on a Sunday, which I did this past weekend, and I saw a bunch of my kids running. My big deal is just I’m trying to find ways to even honk at them in a truck because I can’t see them in person.”
