One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in The Colony and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Here's a look at five of the top athletes from The Colony that are moving on.
Shafiq Taylor
Football
Although his individual statistics don’t jump off the page, Taylor was a two-way standout for the Cougars.
Taylor lined up against the other team’s best receiver and was also The Colony’s deep-ball threat through the air in the Cougars’ run-first offense. The Colony threw for 501 yards last season, but 334 of that total was caught by Taylor, who accounted for all three touchdown receptions for the Cougars. Defensively, he made 11 tackles.
Taylor was a unanimous first-team selection on the District 5-5A Div. I team.
In three varsity seasons, Taylor recorded 90 tackles, including 63 stops his sophomore year.
Olivia Wick
Softball
Set to continue her softball career at Regis University, Wick provided a big bat and rock-solid defense for the Lady Cougars.
Wick has been a standout player for the Lady Cougars since she was a freshman. When all-state infielder Madison Hirsch, a senior for the Kansas Jayhawks, went down with a wrist injury that required surgery, Wick played a key role in The Colony reaching the Class 5A state semifinals during the 2019 season. Wick hit .439 and had 54 hits, 44 RBIs and scored 33 runs for a 39-3 team.
As a senior, Wick helped to lead The Colony to a runner-up finish in District 10-5A as well as an appearance in the regional semifinals against Royse City. Wick hit .419 with two home runs, 22 RBI and 41 runs. Defensively, she split time between center field and first base, recording four errors on the season for a .965 fielding percentage.
Devon Judelson
Cross country, track and field
The motto for The Colony cross country team last season was “Small in numbers, but big in effort.”
It was a motto that Judelson and his Cougar teammates embraced. The Colony qualified for the state cross country meet for the first time since 2015 after finishing in fourth place at the Region II-5A meet to earn the automatic qualification. Judelson led the way, placing second overall in a time of 16:11.6. At the Class 5A state meet, he finished 17th overall.
In track and field, Judelson won the District 10-5A title in the 3,200 and was a regional qualifier after placing third in the area meet.
Grayson Ryan
Basketball
The son of The Colony head boys basketball coach Cleve Ryan, Grayson elevated his game this year to help lead the Cougars to a fifth consecutive playoff berth.
Grayson was The Colony’s top scoring threat from behind the 3-point line. As a senior, he averaged a team-best 15 points per game – a huge improvement from his junior season when he averaged 9.0 points – on 44% shooting, making 75 3s on the season.
In The Colony’s 67-60 bi-district playoff loss to Frisco Memorial – a Warriors’ squad that went all the way to the Region II-5A final – Ryan poured in a team-high 17 points.
Ryan was an all-district selection in each of his two seasons with The Colony, including a second-team honoree as a junior and a first-team honoree as a senior. He will continue his basketball career at Hendrix College.
Kaleb Ikbal
Swimming
Set to continue his swimming career at SMU, Ikbal made his senior season at The Colony a memorable one.
Wanting to try different events than he had swam in previous seasons with the Cougars, Ikbal found the right combination this year. As a senior, he finished in third place in the 100 free and seventh in the 50 free at the Class 5A state meet. Also at state, he broke the team record in the 100 free with a time of 45.81 in the preliminaries. He’s also the school record holder in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke.
As a junior, Ikbal swam to 12th place in the 100 freestyle at the state meet and 13th in the 200 individual medley. He finished his high-school career as a three-time state qualifier.
