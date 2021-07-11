One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in The Colony and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Elijah Elias
Soccer
Elias’ story is one of the most feel-good to have ever come through The Colony.
Five years removed from completing treatment for cancer, Elias led the Cougars this year to their first district championship since 1998 and their first playoff victory in seven years.
Named the District 10-5A midfielder of the year, Elias, a team captain, scored 13 goals and added six assists. The Colorado Christian signee had never scored more than two goals in a season – which he did as a sophomore – prior to this year.
One of nine seniors on the team, Elias helped to lead the Cougars to a shootout win against Frisco Liberty in the bi-district round, and then in an area playoff, scored two goals in a 3-2 season-ending loss to RL Turner.
Elizabeth Grabiec
Wrestling
Finishing a season with an undefeated record is tough, and having a condensed schedule this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make accomplishing that feat any easier. But, recording a perfect season is exactly what Grabiec did.
At the Berry Center in Cypress, Grabiec was crowned Class 5A state champion at 165 pounds after she pinned Comal Canyon’s Jillian Wold in the first-place match. It was a fitting end to a season in which Grabiec didn’t lose a single match, finishing with a record of 27-0.
A two-time regional champion, Grabiec came within inches of watching her perfect season end in the state semifinals. College Station’s Alex Guerra took a 5-1 lead, but Grabiec fought off her back and later went on to win the match, 8-7, in double overtime.
Stephen McCollom
Football
Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jack, Stephen turned in quite the career with the Cougars’ football program – albeit it a different position. Jack played on the offensive line. On the other hand, Stephen was on defense.
The Colony head coach Rudy Rangel knew that Stephen had a bright future playing varsity football. Rangel made the decision to promote Stephen to the Cougars’ varsity team on the morning after Stephen finished with three sacks in a game against North Crowley.
It would be the final time that played junior varsity – he would quickly become a standout for The Colony’s varsity squad.
Stephen played at defensive end each of his first two seasons but was moved to inside linebacker as a senior. A three-time selection on the all-district team, he finished his high school career with 131 tackles and 17 quarterback sacks.
Tay Mosher
Basketball
Standing at 6-foot-7, Mosher brought great versatility to the Cougar boys basketball program.
A four-year starter for head coach Cleve Ryan, Mosher not only used his size to pull down rebounds but was also one of the best perimeter shooters in the Metroplex. As a senior, he averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game and was rewarded with the District 10-5A offensive player of the year.
Also during Mosher’s senior year, he scored the 1,000th point of his high school career during a Jan. 8 game against Denison, becoming the 14th Cougar to accomplish that feat. The Colony clinched a playoff berth and gave state-ranked Frisco Wakeland all that it could handle in a 63-57 loss to the Wolverines in a bi-district playoff at Lewisville High School.
