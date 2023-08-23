One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in The Colony and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from The Colony who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Carson Cox
Football
Fresh off earning District 3-5A Division I offensive newcomer of the year, Cox, a junior, will look to quarterback the Cougars to their first playoff appearance since 2019.
Whether it’s a pass over the middle or a scramble to gain yardage, Cox is the engine that makes the Cougars’ offense go, and at 6-foot, 230 pounds, he has the strength to shed the tackles of opposing defenders. Last season in his first season under center for The Colony, he threw for 1,730 yards and 12 touchdowns, in addition to 452 rushing yards and 11 scores.
The Colony lost their top running back, Kamden Wesley, to graduation, but Cox still has experience in handing off the ball to seniors Harold Gibson and Rodney Gould.
Cox built good chemistry last season with senior wide receiver Chase Glover, who led the Cougars with five receiving touchdowns. Junior Adyn Henry is also expected to be a big target in the passing game as well as fellow juniors Carmello Torres and Kingston Jones.
Dakari Spear
Boys Basketball
When Dakari Spear stepped on the court for the first time for The Colony boys basketball team, he began his quest to carry on a family legacy that had been started by his brother, Kahliel, and sister, Jewel.
Jewel engineered one of the greatest runs in the history of the Lady Cougars' girls basketball team, leading The Colony to at least the third round of the postseason all four years on varsity and a 98-35 record. Kahliel, meanwhile, averaged 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior, leading the Cougars to a 24-10 record.
Dakari showed as a freshman that he and Xavier Green will be a force to be reckoned with over the next three seasons.
Named the District 9-5A newcomer of the year, Spear averaged 15 points per game and shot 40% on 3-pointers to go along with four rebounds per contest. His versatility gave the Cougars a fighter’s chance to stay in the playoff race. Although The Colony fell just short of that goal, Spear provided plenty of top highlights along the way. He made several one-handed dunks and scored 32 points in an 81-62 win over Creekview on Dec. 20, 2022.
Natalie Hernandez
Girls Soccer
Hernandez has been asked to play multiple positions for the Lady Cougars. Whether it is on defense or offense, she has excelled in every role, and rightfully so, has been named to the all-district first team in each of her first two seasons playing for The Colony.
The Lady Cougars lost 13 seniors to graduation, including two-year team captain Kristen Sueltz, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer on Feb. 24 after she scored two goals in a 2-1 win over District 9-5A rival Creekview. So, expect Hernandez to have an even bigger role going forward.
Hernandez will be just one of three returning all-district performers, along with junior forward Angela Reynolds and senior defenseman Madalyn Hunt.
Although The Colony fell short of qualifying for the playoffs in what was arguably one of the toughest districts in all of Class 5A, Hernandez helped lead the Lady Cougars to 12 total wins and seven district victories. She scored one goal in the final game of the season, a 1-0 win over district champion Frisco Wakeland.
Rayna Williams
Girls basketball
When Williams gave a verbal commitment to Fresno State on Aug. 11, she became the third sibling in her family to announce that she will play for an NCAA Division I program. Her older, sister, Jade was a standout player at Duke after graduating from The Colony in 2017, while her brother, Tre’ has played collegiately for Minnesota, Oregon State and is currently at Tulane.
Whether it has been a blocked shot, rebound, steal, battle for a loose ball or a long jump shot, Williams’ length and versatility will be a big plus for the Lady Bulldogs.
The Colony is coming off a huge turnaround, going from nine wins in the 2021-22 season to 27 this past season, to go along with the district title and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals under Chanice Smith, who just completed her first season as Lady Cougars head coach.
Williams, a 6-foot forward, was a big reason why The Colony enjoyed a successful season on the court. She averaged 11.5 points, eight rebounds, 2.6 steals and two assists per game. She was named to the District 9-5A first team.
Wesley Peck
Baseball
The Colony baseball team underwent a big turnaround on the mound with the Cougars giving up just three runs per contest – a big reason why the program improved from three district wins in the 2022 season to eight this season.
Peck was among the Cougars that helped to lead the way for a much-improved Cougars pitching staff. The senior right-hander went 6-2 with a stingy .716 ERA and allowed eight earned runs in 58.2 innings while striking out 82. Opponents hit just .127 off Peck, who was named to the all-9-5A first team after the conclusion of the season.
On March 14, Peck tossed the first no-hitter for The Colony since alum Devin Reyna accomplished the feat in a 12-0 victory over Prosper Rock Hill on March 19, 2021. Peck was in control from the first pitch, and he went on to strike out 14 in The Colony’s 8-0 road win over Creekview.
