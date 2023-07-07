Some of the best moments that Kennedy Crank had while growing up was playing volleyball for The Colony head coach Terri Harrod.
Crank was a setter for Harrod’s Lady Cougars from 2011-14 before she graduated from The Colony in 2015.
Even in the years following her departure from The Colony as a student-athlete, Crank always wanted to come back and coach volleyball at her alma mater, and much of it she had attributed to the wisdom and knowledge that she had gained from Harrod.
"Honestly, it was a great experience,” Crank said. “She really pushed us and pushed me to be a good student and good athlete all in one. I knew that she was going to try to get the best out of us. She wanted to push us to be the best players that we can be. I have nothing but good things to say about playing for her."
Now, it is Crank’s turn to lead the Lady Cougars. She was approved as The Colony’s next head volleyball coach in May. Crank takes the reign from Rachel Buckley, who recently accepted the job as an assistant coach at Hebron, her alma mater. Buckley went 49-40 in three seasons at The Colony with one playoff appearance. Harrod coached The Colony from 1991-2019.
"I knew that I wanted to coach way early on, starting from the time that I left high school,” Crank said. “I just made it my goal and worked towards it. Whenever I saw this opening, I saw that this was going to be my shot and that I was going to go for it. I'm super-excited. It's a dream come true."
Crank comes to The Colony from Allen, where she spent the previous two seasons as the Lady Eagles’ junior varsity coach. Prior to Allen, Crank was the freshman volleyball coach at Richardson Berkner – a position that she held for two seasons.
Crank called her time at Allen as one of the most pivotal points in her brief coaching career. Stephanie Poole was hired as the Lady Eagles' head coach in 2021 and has led Allen to back-to-back playoff berths and overall record of 47-20.
Crank said that she is grateful for her time working with Poole.
"I learned so much from Stephanie Poole,” Crank said. “She is so phenomenal to work for. She was just very consistent and organized and was there for her players, and she told me what it takes to be a very good head coach, not just knowing the game of volleyball but building the relationships with the players. Getting to be her JV coach and really learning from her and her coming into that program at Allen and taking it over really helped me to get where I'm at."
One month into the job, Crank finally got the chance to watch her new team in action during one-hour daily skills sessions that were held last week at The Colony. The Lady Cougars went 19-13 last year but narrowly missed the playoffs in a district that saw all four Frisco ISD schools qualify for the postseason with Reedy finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up.
Crank is faced with the task of replacing six all-district performers that were lost to graduation, but she will welcome back the team’s top hitter in senior Josie Bishop. Bishop finished last season with 413 kills, 272 digs and 49 service aces.
"I'm still meeting the players and looking to see what my team is going to look like next year,” Crank said. “But I definitely want our offense to be fast. I want it to be varied. I don't want it to be stuck doing the same thing over and over again. I want to make it complex and be able to make it to be able to compete with the teams in our district."
