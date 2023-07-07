Kennedy Crank The Colony

The Colony alum Kennedy Crank was hired in May to be the next head volleyball coach at her alma mater.

 Submitted photo

Some of the best moments that Kennedy Crank had while growing up was playing volleyball for The Colony head coach Terri Harrod.

Crank was a setter for Harrod’s Lady Cougars from 2011-14 before she graduated from The Colony in 2015.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments