Dallas Wings finalize roster ahead of season opener Saturday May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago The Dallas Wings finalized their 2022 opening day roster, the team announced earlier this week.Forward Satou Sabally and center Teaira McCowan have been placed on the temporary suspended list, as they are still with teams overseas.The Wings open their season, Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. at home at the College Park Center. 2022 Dallas Wings Alphabetical Roster12 - Veronica Burton, G, Northwestern35 - Charli Collier, F-C, Texas23 - Jasmine Dickey, G, Delaware15 - Allisha Gray, G, South Carolina52 - Ty Harris, G, South Carolina20 - Isabelle Harrison, F, Tennessee4 - Moriah Jefferson, G, Connecticut28 - Awak Kuier, F, Finland3 - Marina Mabrey, G, Notre Dame7 - Teaira McCowan*, C, Mississippi State24 - Arike Ogunbowale, G, Notre Dame0 - Satou Sabally*, F, Oregon6 - Kayla Thornton, F, Texas El-Paso * Temporarily Suspended
