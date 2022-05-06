Dallas Wings logo

The Dallas Wings finalized their 2022 opening day roster, the team announced earlier this week.

Forward Satou Sabally and center Teaira McCowan have been placed on the temporary suspended list, as they are still with teams overseas.

The Wings open their season, Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. at home at the College Park Center.

2022 Dallas Wings Alphabetical Roster

  • 12 - Veronica Burton, G, Northwestern
  • 35 - Charli Collier, F-C, Texas
  • 23 - Jasmine Dickey, G, Delaware
  • 15 - Allisha Gray, G, South Carolina
  • 52 - Ty Harris, G, South Carolina
  • 20 - Isabelle Harrison, F, Tennessee
  • 4 - Moriah Jefferson, G, Connecticut
  • 28 - Awak Kuier, F, Finland
  • 3 - Marina Mabrey, G, Notre Dame
  • 7 - Teaira McCowan*, C, Mississippi State
  • 24 - Arike Ogunbowale, G, Notre Dame
  • 0 - Satou Sabally*, F, Oregon
  • 6 - Kayla Thornton, F, Texas El-Paso

 * Temporarily Suspended

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments